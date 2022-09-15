On September 24, the first ever Fall Gather and Production Sale is taking place at the Irvine School Agriculture Discovery Centre. There will be tours of the centre, followed by speeches, an auction plus silent auction and a dinner in the gym at Irvine School.
“We would just love to have everyone come out and have the support of the community,” said Nichole Neubauer. “Maybe you aren’t interested in a big-ticket item or a livestock animal, but we are going to have some silent auction items as well and a few surprise items as well.”
The livestock auction will be conducted via video so the animals will not have to be relocated. Students are currently making videos of the individual animals that will be on auction. Neubauer explained it is how cattle sales are starting to be done.
“Darren Lutz has graciously offered his auctioneering skills to help us sell these items to the highest bidder,” said Neubauer.
Viewing of the livestock starts at 4 p.m. at the Agriculture Discovery Site, where the animals are housed. “Our student board will be there to give tours and answer any questions,” said Neubauer. “At 6 p.m. the program is going to start in the school gym. We’ll have some speeches and some thank yous to recognize the many people who have come together in our community to sponsor the creation of this program.”
The dinner will feature items planted, grown, harvested and prepared by the students. The students will be part of the preparation of the dinner, carrying the learning into different aspects of the curricula.
Silent auction items are still needed if anyone is interested in donating to the cause. All proceeds raised will support the financial sustainability of the program and allow them to buy replacement calves, feed supplies, or infrastructure for program development.
“It costs money to run a program like this. (The Fall Gather) will be our keystone fundraiser for the year that will enable us to improve and expand upon our program and we are just so grateful for a wonderful first year,” said Neubauer. “It will also be a celebration of community coming together to celebrate agriculture and those who grow our food.”
The project runs for three seasons, with livestock removed at the end of the September. The two mother goats will return to Neubauer Farms to be rebred. Deerview Meats will take the balance of the livestock for processing on Sept. 26. The ADC will arrange transportation and drop off and bidders will be able to collect their packaged student-raised beef, pork or lamb when it is ready.
There are 250 tickets available at $10 each.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 403-580-9654. See Irvine School or Neubauer Farms Facebook pages for more information.