There is truth to the saying ‘it is better to give than receive’, and Tay Township is a great example to follow.
A toy and food drive in support of Tay Township families is taking place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Saturday at any fire hall in the municipality.
“This was a very successful event last year and therefore the Tay firefighters wanted to make this an annual event,” said event contact Mary Warnock.
The Port McNicoll Lions Club will receive donations from the Port McNicoll and Old Fort Hall locations, while the Saint Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Society Food Bank in Victoria Harbour will be recipients of proceeds from the Victoria Harbour and Waubaushene Hall locations.
“We never turn anyone who needs assistance away, and we have many people who come forward every year to sponsor a family, donate food for the hampers, buy a child a toy, or donate cash.
“Santa will be at the hall,” added Warnock, “and we saw many children come last year not only to meet Santa and see the fire trucks, but with a toy in hand to give to another child. They were so excited to have gone shopping with their parent to pick something special for someone else who may not be as fortunate as they are.”
Warnock said that the SVDP food bank has registered roughly 35 families, five couples, and 25 singles with similar numbers for the Lions Club; as such the proceeds are shared between the two organizations. Toys are also provided for the Bennys Club in Waubaushene.
Recommended non-perishable items include cereal, pancake mix, syrup, peanut butter, canned fruit, cookies, margarine, cheese, butter, and other similar items.
“The food bank hampers contain items to make a full Christmas dinner,” explained Warnock, “along with breakfast items, some special goodies for the season, a turkey or a ham, fresh fruit and produce. We add gloves, hats, socks and toiletries as well for the adults, clothing and toys for children under 18.”
Other personal care items are much needed like shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and brushes, deodorant, and feminine hygiene products.
“We have such a generous community here in Tay, we are always overwhelmed by their generosity,” Warnock said.
Locations of fire stations in Tay are as follows:
* Hall 1 is at 4 Fallowfield Lane in Waubaushene
* Hall 2 is at 2201 Old Ford Road outside Port McNicoll
* Hall 4 is at 714 Third Avenue in Port McNicoll
* Hall 5 is at 266 Park Street in Victoria Harbour