The need to rescue feral cats has risen over the years. The Caregivers of Petrolia Ferals is a grassroots group, which has worked to care for many of the abandoned cats in Petrolia for the past 28 years. While Petrolia remains the group’s base, member Julie Medeiros, said the group has spread its focus in many parts of Lambton County to further rescue and help those cats, which have become feral.
“It has just exploded,” said Medeiros, as the group has become better known beyond Petrolia, especially with its presence on Facebook. The group is currently feeding 40 cats at the colony, an outdoor shelter behind the Petrolia and North Enniskillen Fire Hall. All but two of these cats have been fixed.
Medeiros said they have a list of 47 places within the county who have notified the group of feral cats. She estimates it takes up to $350 to rescue a cat, which involves first trapping the cats, spay or neutering them and then having someone fostering them while the animals recover from their surgery, before there are released. The Caregivers of Petrolia Ferals have about 25 volunteers involved in the effort, with seven of the members making sure the feral cats are fed at the colony, while the others act as fosters for the rescues.
A Go Fund Me campaign is underway with over $2,000 raised, but Medeiros would like to see the group reach $5,000. Many people like to give food to the group, but currently what the group needs most is money so they can rescue as many cats as it can. E-Transfers can also be sent to petroliaferal@gmail.com.
Cats become feral when unwanted cats are released and abandoned to fend for themselves.