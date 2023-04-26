Rankin Inlet’s premier spring event returns this weekend, with Pakallak Tyme running from April 28 to May 5.
“We’ve had cold winter all year and we love to enjoy the spring and the sun,” said deputy mayor Martha Hickes when asked what makes the celebration special.
“That’s why we like Pakallak Tyme.”
She was looking forward to the outdoor games on the ice, Elder’s breakfast and more.
“Ski-Doo races are the funnest too,” said Hickes.
“So many people come in from other communities to join the races. We get a few hundred people in town and they all enjoy that.”
The nightly square dance competitions are always a hit and bring a packed and lively crowd to the community hall too.
The full schedule for this year’s event was not available by print deadline, but the Fear Factor competition is well loved and enjoyed by those who compete, and those who just want to see the competitors get sick from eating bad milk and everything else they’re forced to struggle through.
Bobby Misheralak of the Kivalliq Snow Challenge is looking forward to all the hard work paying off at the big races.
“We all get excited about the snowmobile races,” he said.
“You want to watch people speeding, see who’s going to win. There are some wipeouts and whatnot. The crowd goes to watch down at the ice. It’s one of the biggest events during Pakallak Tyme.”
He said he’s expecting competitors from Arviat, Coral Harbour, Whale Cove, Chesterfield Inlet and Iqaluit to attend.
The races are all organized and held by volunteers.
“We love doing this,” said Misheralak. “It’s hard work doing it, but at the end when the races happen and are completed, we look back and are happy about it.”
He loves seeing the positive vibes from the crowds, which drive volunteers to keep making the event a success.
“As long as we keep getting the support from the community and the people, we will keep going,” said Misheralak. “We love seeing all the racers that come out.”