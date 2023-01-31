A request for reimbursement of $3,200 for off-site service fees the RM charged as part of a subdivision came before McKillop council on Tuesday. In 2012 the fee structure was put in place by an engineering firm. Since then, the RM has been charging for each subdivision as part of the service agreements. Off-site service fees account for increased usage of the lagoon, landfill and roads.
In this case, the farmland was subdivided from the yard site and continues to be farmed. The RM said the ratepayer knew about it and paid the fee. However, the ratepayer says they want their money back because there was no off-site service.
Acting CAO Camille Box told the council that, in her opinion, the RM should return the money. “Because we’ve had difficulty justifying our planning fees, and this would fall in that - I would reimburse them because we can’t actually show any additional off-site increases in our services provided.” Councillor Whitrow confirmed with the CAO that there had been no bills that the RM had to pay.
Reeve Bob Schmidt commented, “This really affects everything though, in the world, because that $3,200 is an off-site service fee in a subdivision and this RM has been using that since 2012.”
When the CAO explained that the fee is for off-site service, and in this case, there weren’t any fees, Schmidt responded, “no, there never is.” The CAO said the RM needs to be able to justify the fees.
This isn’t the first time the RM has received requests for reimbursement for the fee. Schmidt said the RM gets constant requests for reimbursement. He gave an example of another person who had requested a reimbursement in 2021, which the RM denied.
“The problem is going to be this will be a request from everybody.” said Schmidt.
The CAO explained that if there are additional off-site services, the fees would be justifiable; however, they don’t need to be charged in every case - and that sometimes the RM charges more and sometimes less, depending on the situation.
Councillor Whitrow said, “we will set a precedence if we change it.”
“We will get requests back for years on this.” said Schmidt.
Councillor Whitrow read from a communication from a consulting firm representing the ratepayer. “I represent two separate subdivisions in the RM of McKillop within the last six years with almost identical circumstances to the issue and there was no fee imposed in either of those cases.”
Whitrow and Schmidt said they would like to see the examples.
Schmidt said it came up in October and that it was time that the RM update their information with an engineering review to ensure that it was up to date. He acknowledged that the RM may end up changing the fees, “but I don’t know about automatically giving it back.”
Councillor Howard Arndt said it was a flat rate for everybody. The CAO agreed, saying it didn’t consider the actual services.
The RM of McKillop unanimously passed a motion to review their off-site service fees before bringing it back before the council.