Relief may soon be on the way for areas of The Blue Mountains not currently receiving sidewalk snow plowing.
At council’s meeting on Dec. 12, town staff confirmed that a proposal to expand sidewalk snow removal will be coming forward in the 2023 budget.
At the meeting, council received a delegation from High Bluff Lane resident Elizabeth Agrawal about the lack of sidewalk snow clearing in her area of the town.
Agrawal said after the recent snow storm in late Nov., the lack of sidewalk service created difficult conditions for children taking local school buses and residents trying to access community mailboxes.
Agrawal’s presentation included pictures of the snow accumulation that illustrated the extent of the problem.
“We just ask that the town look at our concerns and hopefully get the snow removed,” she said.
After Agrawal’s presentation, town staff said they are preparing an expanded sidewalk clearing program for the 2023 budget process.
“It is a big ask. It is a big program,” said director of operations Shawn Carey.
At a meeting in June, the previous council voted to bring sidewalk snow clearing in-house to become a full municipal program to be expanded across the community.