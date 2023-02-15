A man is facing charges and three dogs will be euthanized, after a nine-year-old girl in northern Manitoba was attacked earlier this month, reported RCMP this week.
According to RCMP, officers in the city of Thompson got a report on Feb. 1 about several dogs that were “chasing kids” on a Thompson street, but when they got to the scene RCMP say they did not find any dogs in the area.
Officers were told by residents on the scene that one child had earlier been attacked by three dogs, and had already been sent to hospital with what RCMP say were “significant injuries.”
RCMP said they learned that a nine-year-old girl was walking alone to her friend's house in Thompson on Feb. 1, when three dogs attacked her by jumping on her, knocking her to the ground, biting her, and tearing her clothing.
People who witnessed the attack were able to drag the girl away from the dogs and take her to her home, and her family took her to the hospital with what RCMP said were injuries to her leg that required surgery, but that were “non-life threatening.”
According to RCMP, two of the dogs were Belgian Malinois, while the other was a German shepherd.
A Thompson man who lives in the area where the attack happened, and who owns two of the dogs and told police he was watching the third dog, has now been charged with criminal negligence.
All three dogs will be euthanized, as determined during a hearing held by the city of Thompson held after the attack.
The man is also now banned from owning any pets or animals within the city of Thompson.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.