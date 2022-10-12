GUYSBOROUGH – “To say I’m unhappy with Bell’s service following [Hurricane] Fiona would be an understatement,” Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow told the Guysborough Journal in an Oct. 6 email.
The comment stemmed from the continued landline service disruption in the communities of Whitehead, Port Felix and Cole Harbour in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.
“There seemed to be a lack of communication within the company when it came to service outages in Guysborough,” wrote Morrow. “After several emails from our office to our government relations contact at Bell, they sent a tech to Guysborough, and service was restored shortly after.”
But not for residents in some areas of the municipality, which is not only an inconvenience but also a safety issue due to the poor cellular coverage in many areas.
“It was incredibly frustrating to hear Bell say their coordination was ‘top notch’ – a large number of their customers in Guysborough would strongly disagree,” added Morrow.
Telecommunications issues – whether it is Internet service, cell phone coverage or landline service – have long been a problem impacting MODG residents. Morrow stated, “As a government, we are exploring and researching all options in terms of what is possible, but we are limited given telecommunications is a federally regulated sector. We have called on the federal government to take action, and they have indicated they will be addressing this issue. We will remain a part of these conversations.”
The landline service outage was added to the Oct. 5 committee of the whole meeting of MODG by Councillor Dave Hanhams, who represents the Whitehead, Port Felix and Cole Harbour area. He told The Journal, following the adjournment of the meeting, that residents understood that Hurricane Fiona caused damage to the system, but they were frustrated by the lack of communication from Bell about the restoration time for service.
“Bell is not giving people updates…They’re not communicating with people well enough,” said Hanhams, adding, “We want to know what is going on locally. They have to come up with a better system. These storms are going to be more common.”
On the ground in Whitehead, Three Top Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tino Winter saw what an outage in landline service meant for local residents.
Winter told The Journal, “I actually had to make two 911 calls during that situation that I couldn’t do from the landline because the landlines weren’t working. And the cell service is so sketchy that you have almost got to break your neck to get to the point where you actually have a reliable signal.”
In the past, landlines were a reliable connection in times of emergency, but not anymore. Winter said, “I remember the times of previous storms…in case of power outage the landlines still worked on batteries that are housed in these little metal cabinets that are at certain connection points through the area…10-12 hours into a power outage, you would see Bell coming round putting generators on to those cabinets and rechange those batteries and have those generators running. Well, that didn’t really happen this time round. That didn’t really happen until three days later. So, the batteries were certainly dead a long time ago. There is certainly neglect happening; no question about it.”
Winter concluded, “It’s a multi-level problem… but nonetheless it is not a reliable service anymore. And that’s where it becomes questionable.”