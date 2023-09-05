The South Shore Boat Launch on Lake Nosbonsing is closing for the season, so get your launch on by Tuesday, September 5 at 8:00 a.m. That’s the final date for access. Once 8 a.m. rolls around, that’s it for the season.
However, for the remainder of the season, the boat launch on Big Moose Road on the north side of the lake is open. And once the snow mounts, snowmobile access to the lake from the South Shore Launch will not be affected.
Why is the south shore launch closing early? Construction. The municipality is expanding the boat launch and working on some major improvements. The site “will no longer be able to be safely used by the public during construction,” the municipality cautioned.
Heed the call boaters, and let the work unroll. A second boat launch ramp will be added to the South Shore launch, and the existing ramp is going to be replaced with new concrete. The parking lot is also being widened.
Once complete, the parking lot will be able to handle double the traffic, with improved parking and a better site layout. The work will be complete this fall, and once it reopens in the spring, boaters will have full access to two times the launch they once knew.
“We apologize for any inconveniences that this will cause for the remainder of 2023,” municipal staff expressed, “and thank you for your understanding.”
