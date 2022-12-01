The Grande Prairie Cricket Association (GPCA) spoke to city council on Nov. 14 and asked the city for $35,000 in upgrades to its facilities.
The ask was denied, but council directed administration to work with the group to create a site plan to clarify the group’s needs.
“If it wasn't for the cricket sport in this community, the labs at the hospital would almost be empty because they can go to other places and work,” said coun. Kevin O’Toole.
“Their heart is in the community.”
O’Toole is a regular spectator at Grande Prairie cricket matches; he said in conversations with donors to the cricket association the ability to play helps keep these people in the city.
The sport is giving back to the community by ensuring it keeps workers here, said Waqar Khan, GPCA vice-president.
“One of the biggest challenges is keeping people here in Grande Prairie, and if they have more options to be more engaged and be more active, they (would) probably prefer to stay,” he said.
He believes the investment in cricket would keep more newcomers to the city and possibly attract international students.
The sport has grown in the city from 25 members to approximately 75 in its 10 years of operation. Now it needs more infrastructure to grow, said Digvijai (Vijay) Parmar, GPCA president.
He believes there is a potential to have 10 teams in Grande Prairie, which currently has five, but “the infrastructure is not there.”
The GPCA currently play at Head and Salmond Family Park in Northridge; there is only one cricket pitch in the city so that when one match is underway another two teams are waiting.
The association wants to build a practice pitch with a bola ball machine, similar to a baseball batting cage as well as spectator stands.
“There's nowhere to sit for people who come and watch,” said Parmar.
They also noted they want to be able to expand to include more youth athletes as well.
The association now has women's and youth leagues playing in the city.
The GPCA also wants to see a fence installed around the children's park next to where they play, noting it can be dangerous for children if they are unaware of a flying cricket balls.
The GPCA says it hopes to organize a provincial cricket tournament in the city.
Parmar said tournaments with teams from Fort McMurray, Fort St. John and even as far as Calgary have come to play in Grande Prairie.
Parmar said there was no cricket in the city when he moved to Grande Prairie from Edmonton in 2000.
“I was very depressed that I'm going to a town to work there, and there's no cricket,” he said.
He said his plan at the time was to work for six months and return to Edmonton to continue playing cricket.
He stuck around and created the GPCA, and now the league plays outdoors in the summer and has created a winter cricket league where they play indoors. This year the group is looking for a new indoor space to play due to the closure of the Leisure Centre.