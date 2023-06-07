This year’s Welcome to Timmins Night is going back to the Mac.
The event that brings together not-for-profit organizations and services from around the city opened its registration for exhibitors today.
“This is an event for everyone,” said Ifeoma Kasimanwuna, the coordinator for Timmins local immigration partnership with the Timmins Multicultural Centre. “Even if you’ve been in Timmins for five years, there can still be something new to discover.”
The event got a boost with a $2,500 donation from Agnico Eagle.
“We have a vision of giving back to the communities that we serve in,” said Peter Landry, supply chain superintendent at Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd who presented the donation to the Welcome to Timmins Night team. “It’s nice to see that the company can give back in many ways.”
For the last two years, the Welcome to Timmins Night has been held outside in the downtown core, which limited the number of exhibitors and left organizers at the mercy of the weather.
The move back to the McIntyre Community Centre is a chance to grow.
They will be able to host up to 140 exhibitors, almost doubling the number from last year’s event.
“We don’t have to worry about how many exhibitors we have, we’re not limited,” said Kasimanwuna. “It’s a great time to go back to our traditional home.”
Landry said the interest in supporting community initiatives is part of Agnico Eagle’s mission.
“It’s really nice to see that the corporate entities and companies that provide a lot of employment in Northern Ontario do give back to the communities,” he said. “We try to employ the right vision and the responsible vision, I think,”
The donation will go toward door prizes at the event.
“I’m looking forward to residents in Timmins coming to find out what Timmins has to offer,” said Kasimanwuna.
The event is on Sept. 6 at the McIntyre Community Centre.
Anyone looking to get involved in the event is asked to get in touch with organizers through the Timmins Multicultural Centre, their Facebook page or the event page for Welcome to Timmins Night.
“There’s always new information to make their lives better in Timmins,” said Kasimanwuna. “That’s why it’s not just for newcomers, it’s for everyone!”