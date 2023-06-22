Following the conclusion of the contest to become the next Miss Strathmore Stampede, the title, sash, and fancy hat have been given to Ellen Van Noordenburg.
She was crowned, June 12, after the competition wrapped up the previous night, being selected by a panel of judges and contest organizers over two other competitors.
“I am beyond excited. This is going to be such an incredible opportunity. I look forward to representing Strathmore moving forwards here in the upcoming year,” said Van Noordenburg. “It is going to be great to be able to represent not only the rodeo, but also the town as their ambassador as I travel from rodeo to rodeo this summer and into next year.”
Van Noordenburg said she developed a passion for rodeo pageantry in 2019 when she was crowned the Peak Night Rodeo Queen through her local 4-H club rodeo.
This year’s competition kicked off June 8, and consisted of a speaking competition, fashion show, horsemanship showcase, written test, and personal interview. Contestants were evaluated in each category before Van Noordenburg was ultimately crowned.
“It was a wonderful competition. (Breanna Correia, and Kailyn Simpson), they are incredible competitors and I could not have asked for a better group of girls to spend the weekend with,” said Van Noordenburg. “Each of the components of the competition were very wonderfully put together by the committee and I owe a big ‘thank you,’ to them, as without them, this weekend would not have been so successful. Each part of the competition was something new and exciting and it was very well organized.”
Van Noordenburg added she is particularly excited to be able to mentor upcoming youth, answer questions, be a part of a growing interest in rodeo and to be a part of the behind-the-scenes.
Much of her excitement for the role stems from the ability and opportunity to educate people about the backstage aspect of organizing, facilitating and putting on rodeo events, from getting athletes on the road to participate, to looking after the animals that are critical to each event.
“I look forward to being able to share a little bit of that with the world and as well, to focus on the upcoming opportunities for our youth in rodeo,” she said. “No dream is too big. If you are willing to put the work and dedication into your goals, do so, because the hard work always pays off, and no matter if you are faced with a downfall, do not give up, that is what will make you stronger.”
Van Noordenburg will succeed Martina Holtkamp to represent the Strathmore Stampede, following a training and orientation period.