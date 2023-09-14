“Looks like the dogs have it these days,” said Mayor Dave Aker — the “it” being a new kennel and grooming services.
The City of Mount Pearl approved the development of another dog-oriented business at a public council meeting last week. The business, Republic Pets, is to be a kennel located at 5-7 Commonwealth Avenue that will feature an outdoor fenced area to promote activity among the dogs in their care. This is the second such approval in as many council meetings. At the previous public meeting on August 22, council approved the proposed development for a Change of Use at 952 Topsail Road for the new business, Xylo’s K9 Kingdom, a combined kennel and animal grooming business.
The Republic Pets kennel was approved in spite of some public concerns that were raised last month about the development. In keeping with City requirements, council circulated notice of the Change of Use for the property on Commonwealth Avenue to the public in advance of its final decision on September 5. Council also invited written feedback from the public on the City website and in a local newspaper. Notice was also circulated to 81 residents within a 150-meter radius of the proposed development via mail.
Councillor Isabelle Fry reported the City received four written submissions and two telephone calls expressing concerns regarding the kennel. The feedback was mainly related to noise, though the development also brought up other worries such as the reduction of property values in the area, animal waste disposal and odors, potential competition with other animal, grooming and pet-related businesses, and increased traffic congestion on Commonwealth Avenue.
“Council has considered all concerns raised and appreciates the interest that was shown,” said Fry.
“I can see the concerns and I can sense why they were brought up,” said Mayor Aker.
However, council believes the proposed business will abide by all the City’s regulations. The City held a public briefing session on August 24 in the council chambers to address some of the concerns.
“The briefing session was well attended, and the proponent did genuinely address concerns of those in attendance,” said Fry.
The kennel will include fencing that will act as both a noise and visual buffer, and the operating hours for the outdoor area will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Additionally, 24/7 on-sight staff will implement training measures “to reduce problem behaviours such as barking and over excitement,” said Mayor Aker.
“This is a welcome business in the City of Mount Pearl,” he added. “At the end of the day, we want to make sure that our residential neighbourhood that is nearby can continue to thrive like it is now and also have a dog kennel business nearby, and I think the two are compatible. It’s something new for the City and I think our residents overall will like to see this type of business being opened.”
Fry agreed, noting that by the end of the public briefing session, most of the attendants seemed satisfied with the development. “That location has been vacant for awhile so it will be nice to see it developed,” she said.
Councillor Chelsea Lane declared a conflict of interest regarding the vote, but the remaining councillors all voted in favour of the development.