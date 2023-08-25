The Town of CBS is set to see some upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant, as well as to the Chaytors Road force main and the Gully Pond lift station.
Financial and administrative services committee chairman Deputy Mayor Andrea Gosse put forward the motion to accept cost-sharing funding for a wastewater treatment plant upgrades project. Gosse said the upgrades have been on the Town’s “wish list” for funding approval.
“It’s nice to do new work, but we have a significant amount of infrastructure that also needs to be upgraded from time to time,” she said.
The total project value of the upgrades is $1,000,000. The Town will enter into a funding agreement with the provincial Department of Transportation and pay $300,000 ($272,051 after HST rebates) itself towards the project.
“You can’t baulk at that,” said Gosse of the funding.
“It’s a good deal, 30 cents on the dollar,” agreed Mayor Darrin Bent.
Gosse also made a motion to approve the Chaytors Road force main replacement and Gully Pond lift station upgrade. The funding arrangement for this project is similar to that of the wastewater treatment plant. The force main replacement and lift station upgrade has a total project value of $875,000 and the Town will enter into a funding agreement with the Department of Transportation and pay some $262,500 of its own money towards the work.