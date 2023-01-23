Chatham-Kent council has chosen an alternative way to deal with Lake Erie erosion issues affecting Talbot Trail between Wheatley and Erieau.
After multiple deputations and spirited discussions, Chatham-Kent councillors opted for a third option during the latest council meeting. This option should kick start the next steps for reopening a relocated stretch of Talbot Trail.
Ultimately, instead of approving an environmental assessment for a section of the road from Ellerbeck Road to County Road 12, council voted in favour of an option to conduct an environmental service assessment on a smaller part of the road from Ellerbeck Road to Stevenson Road while relocating a closed part of Talbot Trail so it can reopen in the next couple of years.
Council also endorsed the first phase to reopen Talbot Trail in the area where it is currently closed.
According to a staff report, the third option will only document the hazard zone for Phase 2 proposed by the BT Engineering study separately.
According to the report that went before council, the Phase 2 component would have no status.
“It could be considered for land use protection for future development at some future date, but it would not protect the corridor now,” stated the report.
The third option will also require additional consulting fees of $20,000 plus HST, which will come from capital funds.
The council chambers were full, and an overflow crowd was in an adjoining meeting room where people watched the meeting on a large screen. The public sentiment and deputations to council were strongly in favour of not going ahead with the full environmental assessment. In addition, many were also in favour of not making plans for the future relocation of a large section of Talbot Trail.
South Kent councillor Anthony Ceccacci said it was important to hear from area residents and make a decision that represented the community’s wishes.
“I’ve heard lots of comments about the importance of opening the Coatsworth area,” said Ceccacci. “I’ve heard loud and clear that they need access, but I’ve also heard that they don’t want this corridor secured at this point.”
A portion of Talbot Trail near Coatsworth Road has been closed since 2019 because of erosion from Lake Erie. Municipal officials closed a portion of the road near Coatsworth because erosion from Lake Erie had damaged its structural integrity. Plans to reroute a large section of the road away from the lake were seen as a way to prevent other sections of the road from having to be closed in the future.Ultimately, in a report to council from Chatham-Kent’s engineering department, the approach that was approved by council was called a “do nothing” approach for a road protection for any corridor. It does not provide a plan for the properties along the coast for future access and building relocation.
The report said this approach would defer any action to a future council.
In total, Chatham-Kent has already spent more than $400,000 on consultants to deal with the Talbot Trial relocation issue.
As council chose an alternative option, it will cost $20,000 in additional consulting fees. The money will come from Chatham-Kent’s capital funds.