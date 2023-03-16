An egg-citing event is making its seasonal return to the Shelburne community this spring.
Go With Crowe Real Estate has partnered with six local businesses to bring the 3rd annual Golden Egg event to the community. The Easter-themed event will run from Mar. 31 until Apr. 10.
“This is our third year now doing this event, and it’s a way to get the community involved in not only getting excited for Easter, but to get them giving back to the community this year,” said co-organizer Claire Knight.
“It’s a fun thing for the community to get involved in and why not do something fun that’s also going to raise some money,” said co-organizer Dave Crowe.
Leading up to Easter, 250 plastic golden eggs will be placed at participating businesses for families to visit and collect.
The golden eggs will include a ticket to win prizes donated by local businesses and fun kid-friendly items such as stickers, temporary tattoos, Easter-themed erasers, and toys. The eggs will be limited to one per family.
The six local businesses where the golden eggs can be found are Shelburne Family Chiropractic, Keller Williams Shelburne, WOW Wings Shelburne, the Dufferin Public House, the Shelburne Free Press, and OC Supplements.
“Every business has a different number of eggs, and they will put a few out everyday – once they’re gone, they’re gone,” explained Knight.
As part of the event, Go With Crowe has organized various sightings and meet and greets with the Easter Bunny throughout the community.
“We had the Easter Bunny last year as an add on, and it was a huge hit,” said Knight.
While initially started as a way to encourage Shelburne residents to shop locally, the Golden Egg event has since evolved into a fundraiser to help give back to the community. This year, the easter-themed event will raise donations for Stream Community Hub.
“Streams is very near and dear to all of our hearts, being such an important community service and non-profit organization in the community,” said Knight. “It’s amazing how many people don’t realize Streams is in our community and some of the incredible services and programs they offer from day camps to creative activities to music and drama – there’s so much that Streams does for the youth in our community.”
Community members can donate to the Streams Community Hub fundraiser while picking up a golden egg at one of the six businesses or when booking a guaranteed Easter Bunny sighting for photos.
The Easter Bunny sighting photo sessions can be booked on the Golden Egg Facebook event page ahead of the event facebook.com/events/1259801161290111.
The photo sessions are scheduled for Apr. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Streams Community Hub, Apr. 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. at Keller Williams Shelburne, Apr. 3 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at WOW Wings Shelburne, and Apr. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dufferin Public House.
The Golden Egg Easter Event will run from Mar. 31 until Apr. 10. The draw for the ticket prizes will be held via Facebook Live on Apr. 10 at 8 p.m.