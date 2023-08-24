The recent edition of the Eastern Connection Film Festival not only celebrated budding local and not-so-local filmmakers, but also celebrated a rather large milestone, the director of the festival said earlier this week.
“It was the tenth anniversary of the festival’s existence,” said Eastern Connection Film Festival director Marion Delaronde. “I think it was really great and we saw some really good films.”
The festival is held in co-operation with the Montreal First Peoples Festival, and the competing films were screened August 16 at the Legion Hall.
“The festival was created by a small group of collaborators and was created to celebrate the filmmakers in our community as well as other Mohawk communities,” Delaronde said. “We have had filmmakers from Akwesasne and Kanehsatake participate as well.”
On August 16, eight films were screened, including an animated short that served as an interlude between the seven other feature films that were presented, Delaronde said. The directors and their projects are: Paulette Moore (The Clay She is Made Of) Roxann Whitebean and John Kim Bell (Born to Indspire), Tekaientó:ton Deer (Super Onkwehón:we Indigenous Movie), Jarret Jacobs (Trunk'd), Anika Nochasak (Indigiqueer), Emma Thompson (A-L-O-N-E), Tharonhianén:te Barnes (I Lost My Heart in Otaki) and Raohserahá:wi Hemlock ("Untitled").
“It was quite a good event,” Delaronde said, adding it was important part to note was the presence of neophyte director Jarret Jacobs, who has been fixture at each of the ten Eastern Connections Film Festival editions.
“He was an avid Eastern Connections filmgoer and he put in so much work to get his script into film form. He consulted with filmmakers with more experience. He got their support and the finished product was excellent,” Delaronde said.
Brent Horne emceed the event, Delaronde said.
“He has been a part of each of the ten editions of the event,” she said. “He’s a remarkable collaborator and did a great job.”
The shorter audience attention spans might be to blame for one aspect of the festival that didn’t quite go as planned, Delaronde said, and that’s the relative length of the features.
“A lot of the material was a little short,” she said. “We are used to seeing 10-, 15- and 20-minute films and most of these were at or around 10 minutes at most.”
After the event, the directors and actors enjoyed a lively roundtable discussion about cinema, Indigenous life and culture and how to present that on screen, Delaronde added