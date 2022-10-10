Police in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad have booked and arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife.
Sarah Inam, a Canadian national, was killed in a suburb of Islamabad on September 23rd.
Responding to the scene, police found the woman's dead body in a bathtub as her husband, Shahnawaz, was scrubbing the floor to remove blood stains.
Local media reported the neighbours could hear sounds of a quarrel before the murder.
Police say they were informed about the murder by accused's mother, Sameena.
She, too, is nominated in the murder case as she was reportedly living in the same farmhouse where Sarah was killed.
The accused's father, Ayaz Amir, a senior journalist in Pakistan, was also booked but a court later ordered to remove his name from the case.
Sarah Inam’s parents will pursue the case and have reached Pakistan from Canada.