The plan for ridding the community of the Asbestos Containing Materials from decommissioned pipes that were then used in landfill around Kahnawake was divided into two distinct plans late last month, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Executive Operations Officer Alan John Rice said yesterday.
The ACM management plan was split into two plans, and the responsibility for formalizing those plans will be split between Rice and executive infrastructure officer Chris Stacey.
“The plan for dealing with the physical ACM material will be handled by Chris Stacey and there will be a second plan for dealing with cases of potential employee exposure,” Rice said. “So, what we have to do is compile a comprehensive list of all the employees of MCK and subcontractors who could have been exposed to the Asbestos-Containing Materials.”
The decision was made at the MCK’s June 26 council meeting.
Rice said anyone who may have been exposed to the ACM will be contacted. Asbestos was used to be used as a bonding agent in concrete, which was the case in the decommissioned wastewater pipes that were then used in landfill throughout the community.
“We ask that employees who have concerns not contact us about this, as we will be working with health-care professionals. We will contact everyone directly,” Rice said.
The MCK will be working with professionals from Mount Sinai Health Center in New York as well as from the Montreal CIUSSS health agency, Rice added.
“We hope to develop a screening process to gauge levels of toxicity and exposure to see if there was anyone adversely affected through exposure to the materials,” Rice said, adding he couldn’t speculate as to whether or not there are any employees who are suspected of having been exposed to toxic levels of asbestos.
“I’m not a doctor, so I can’t speak on that. Even the doctors have no idea if it is possible that someone might have been exposed to toxic levels of asbestos until we have a screening process in place,” he said, adding that the MCK would be checking on employees and subcontractors who may have come into contact with the ACM in the past decade or so, since it was fragmented.
At present, Rice said the plan is to look only at employees who handled ACM for screening and not community members who had ACM removed from their yards.
“Although, we will be taking the recommendation of the health care professionals in terms of who should be screened. Yes, it’s basically the last 10 years or so. That’s my best guess,” he said.