Your summer plans just hit a high note as the Wild Mountain Music Festival announced its three headliner acts.
Alt-rockers The Strumbellas, country rockers The Road Hammers, and folk rockers Altameda will cover three major forms of rock when the fest takes place over the July 14 weekend.
“We're super stoked to be able to put this on,” said festival producer Layne Seabrook, referring to the team of organizers and volunteers behind the scenes. “It’s an awesome lineup as usual.”
The Strumbellas will bring the big sound of their most recent album ‘Rattlesnake’ to the stage, while high energy The Road Hammers will give the amps a major soundcheck with hits like their thumpin’ ’n’ pumpin’ new track Give’r. Altameda will round things out with their song list that’s easier on the ears to bring some slow dancing to the field. Their 2022 album Born Losers is up for album of the year at the Juno Awards ceremony to be held on March 13.
"We are so excited to be part of the Wild Mountain lineup this year. We’ve always had an amazing time playing in the region since our early days playing at the Jasper Legion. Can’t wait for the fest this summer,” the Strumbellas wrote in a prepared statement via email to the Fitzhugh.
“Altameda is thrilled to be playing Wild Mountain Music Festival and to be back in their home province of Alberta surrounded by mountains,” the band stated in an email.
A response from The Road Hammers was not available by press time.
The full Wild Mountain lineup will include a multitude of other supporting acts, so watch www.wildmtnmusic.ca for more announcements in the coming months.
This major announcement comes a little early this year, Seabrook explained, as a way of trying to drum up even more enthusiasm. The three-day music fest was a beacon on last year’s entertainment calendar, especially after it had a few shutdown years due to COVID.
A hardier core of volunteers had to really dig deep in order to make sure that the show still went on. It did, and if you were there, you knew that it rocked.
Seabrook hopes to continue that enthusiasm with this pre-spring news blast. Tickets (with early bird rates ending April 30) are already for sale through Eventbrite. The weekend pass is $202.40 and includes your camping. If you want to sleep in your own bed at home, the fest runs a shuttle to the site.
Volunteers are also the heart and soul of this event, and any undertaking of this scale could always use a few more hands. While people are buying their passes, they can also sign up to be part of the crew to help ensure that things run smoothly.
There will be two stages – “three counting the one in the bar,” Seabrook said – and jam sessions happening all over the site located a few clicks north up Highway 40. The ranch has beautiful views of the Rockies and the fest will have food vendors, art vendors, a kids’ area and tons of camping space.
Regardless if you’re there for a night or for the whole three-day experience, Seabrook promised that you’ll have a great time with all those great tunes as the soundtrack.
“It always works out to be an amazing event, no matter how you slice it. It's a lot of energy over the weekend.”