The Medicine Hat Public School Division is working on a new approach to learning at both Crestwood School and Dr. Ken Sauer School. Crestwood will become a STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) centred learning school and Sauer will have arts-centred learning.
Corey Sadlemyer, assistant superintendent: Inclusive Mindset, stated, “We know there is an interest level in our community for this. We had a great chance to go and tour some schools in Calgary and Edmonton to see the work they do. There’s several STEM schools in Calgary and Edmonton and similarly arts schools. We’ve gone and picked their brains and seen kids in action and are looking to create our own version of that for Medicine Hat. We are starting K-6 for those programs and there will be a Grade 7 STEM class at AMS (Alexandra Middle School) next year.”
Officially, program approval is for the 2024-25 school year, but MHPSD is starting now for a soft opening in the 2023-24 academic year.
“The schools have really taken the ball and ran with it. They are further down the road than we thought they would get, so it’s exciting,” said Sadlemyer.
Both principal Richelle Thomas and vice-principal Michele Frey at Crestwood have extensive science backgrounds. Additionally, Crestwood was formerly a K-P school and still has lab spaces available, which is why it was chosen for the STEM-centred learning.
“We were looking to start something in both the south and north part of the city,” explained Sadlemyer. “Dr. Ken Sauer is one of our only elementary schools that has a stage in the north side of the city. It was built that way and can open to the gym and also the open area at the front of the school. They have lots of the modern equipment that is needed to do some of the arts work, so we saw that as a natural fit as well.”
MHPSD is also partnering with Medicine Hat College along with partners in the community on both the STEM and art side. The schools are working on the programming structure and supporting staff. Head office will be facilitating networking with MHC, industry, the community and businesses either connected to STEM or the arts and the next phase is to begin building those partnerships.
Both STEM-centred learning at Crestwood and arts-centred learning at Sauer are open to all students in the city for no additional fee. Parents who wish to enrol their children in either school can do so through the MHPSD website.