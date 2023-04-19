The Town of Rose Valley will be having an byelection on May 3 due to two councillor resignations.
One councilor no longer resides within the Town of Rose Valley and therefore had to resign. The other took on a job that requires extensive travel away from home and felt that he could no longer give the time the position of councillor it deserves.
There are three candidates for two council positions: Kendale Dosselman, Erin Liske and Brendan Sigfrid.
The advance poll is Wednesday April 26.
The Town of Rose Valley has six councillors and one mayor. It has a population of 256 as per the most recent 2021 Stats Canada