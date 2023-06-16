Set in the roaring ’20’s and vaudeville, the American musical Chicago is a satirical look at fame and justice and right up the alley of the Penticton Secondary drama team.
Five performances are scheduled from June 20-23 at the Cleland Theatre using the formidable, double-casting format.
According to Pen Hi theatre instructor Andrew Knudsen using two different sets of actors brings a unique audience experience every time they hit the stage.
“No two casts are alike, people have different comfort levels with certain things, different abilities and different talents,” said Knudsen who bills this production as one of best during his time as play director at the school. “Because each cast has different abilities I really let them run with it. We have some acrobatics, we have some juggling and just a lot of crazy things that are going to happen on stage.”
He added that having such a talented group of students this time around, especially females, this more challenging show was a perfect fit for the group.
“Also, Chicago is not set in the traditional suspension of disbelief whereby we are in a location like last year when we did Mama Mia,” said Knudsen. “This is not that show, this show is set up as a vaudeville, it’s a variety show.”
Student actor Nina Bourassa plays Velma Kelly, one of the lead characters.
In her eyes, the biggest challenge for the cast?
“Trying to make it as PG as possible, not to get any letters from parents, so we’ll see how that goes,” she said with a laugh. “Also, double casting, just trying to co-ordinate with each group of kids, making sure they’re roughly the same but have their own little spark and everyone wants the spotlight, so just the usual high school struggles.”
Co-actor Hayden Anthony takes on the role of Roxie Hart, another of the main characters. A former cheerleader she thought incorporating some stunts in this production would move the musical in a different direction.
“Everyone brings their own individual touches and their own perspective of it but it’s definitely a very unique show and probably one of the more complicated ones so far.”
In total, including backstage, about 70 staff and students are involved in the production.
The following is a list of those involved, Cast 1: Aleena Proteau, Luci Strandquist, Jay Nelson, Xena Sidwell, Rowyn Davies, Elijah Jagodics, Addie Sharp, Caitlyn Schutz, Brenna Kindel, Layal Gregr, Gabby Pieters, Emma Bird,Yvonne Shenelle Ocampo, Oz Stringer.
Cast 2: Nina Bourassa-Iannone, Hayden Anthony, Sam Kliever, Autumn Lafferty, Echo DiStefano, Caden Wedenig, Rylee Sanders, Laila Watson, Billie McFadyen, Addie Sharp, Hayden Selock, Holly Badger, Gwen Ronaghan, Oz Stringer.
Additional ensemble members in cast 1: Jule Ketelhut, Mariona Trullas Serra, Roman Weitz.
On the technical side: Lighting, Kai Formo and Ryland Sawyer; sound, Emmerson Reid and stage management, Jamie Bollman. Directors: director, Andrew Knudsen; music director, Justin Glibbery and choreographer, Steff Boxall.
There are evening performances each night starting at 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. matinee shows Thursday and Friday.
Tickets can be purchased online at pentictonsecondary.sd67.bc.ca/