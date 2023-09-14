Woodingford Lodge has announced the launch of a new Adult Day Program, designed to provide comprehensive, full day, supervised, therapeutic care for Oxford County residents in crisis need of long-term care. Offered through the home’s Family Transition Program, the program aims to enhance the well-being of participants awaiting long-term care placement while providing invaluable support to their caregivers and easing the transition process.
Oxford County Warden, Marcus Ryan, along with Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman were at the home this week to officially open the program. It provides full-day programming, companionship, and supervised care for Oxford County residents awaiting placement into long-term care. Participants can engage in activities tailored to their cognitive, social, emotional, and physical needs. Daily activities include functional fitness, wellness programs, reminiscing/discussion groups, arts and crafts, educational and interactive games, outdoor programs, music therapy, entertainment, pet therapy and multi-aged programs. The Adult Day Program is a pilot program supported by an investment from Ontario Health's Local Priorities Fund.
Caregivers of participants are eligible for on-site or virtual support from staff who are well-trained in dementia strategies and interventions and can help families cope better at home to reduce the need for emergency services.
The Family Transition Program is for Oxford County residents 18 or older waiting for permanent placement into long-term care. It aims to support the individual and their family during the long-term care admission process by providing a unique, supportive, and transitional model of care to help the individual adjust to the long-term care experience before their first day of admission into a residence. Individuals and their families are invited into a host facility to allow them to become more familiar and comfortable with the experiences, programs, and care team within the facility while still on the waitlist for permanent placement into long-term care. Once a placement becomes available, the Family Transition Program will assist with transitioning into the individual's selected long-term care home.