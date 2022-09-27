It seems everyone wants a piece of Adelaide Metcalfe.
The near consensus at the Strathroy-Caradoc municipal debates was to either amalgamate the township with the municipality, or to at least take land surrounding the town of Strathroy.
“Everything south of the 402 and everything east of Pike Road should be in Strathroy-Caradoc,” said incumbent ward one candidate John Brennan.
He said it was necessary to handle Strathroy’s population growth and to service the area with things like fire, water and sewer.
“It doesn’t make sense for a firetruck to come from Kerwood to put out a fire in a five-storey hotel, and they don’t have a ladder truck. And Strathroy has a $1.2-million ladder truck,” added Brennan.
Candidates Frank Kennes, Donna Pammer and Steve Pelkman were in support of gaining at least some Adelaide Metcalf land, and Gregory Tobin and Matt Hall said council needed to do whatever was in the best interest of Strathroy-Caradoc.
Mayor candidates Joanne Vanderheyden and Colin Grantham also took a more cautious approach, saying it should be looked at.
Deputy mayor candidates Brad Richards and Mike McGuire voiced strong support for it. Richards wants to work with Adelaide Metcalfe and see the County play a mediator role.
“I’m confident it will happen because there’s good people we can sit down and chat with, and go from there,” said Richards.
McGuire was wondering what the delay on friendly talks was, especially with the expired services agreement that supplies Centre Road properties with water and sewer. It is now going through the courts.
“This expired four years ago. This should have happened at least three years ago, or five years ago before it expired,” said McGuire.
That left only two ward one candidates against: Steve Derbyshire and Michelle Gallant.
“I don’t agree with taking anybody’s land,” said Derbyshire, adding he believed a services agreement can still be reached.
“I don’t think expropriation could be a realistic idea,” said Gallant, pointing to the provincial role in ideas like this.
Mayor candidate Brad Bock was also against the idea.
The question was not put to ward two candidates.