There is a transition going on within the Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education as chief deputy superintendent Chuck Hellman is retiring and Nick Gale will be moving into that role on Aug. 1.
“The last few months and the next month-and-a-half to come, I’m working side by side with Chuck. Right now, we are in the middle of staffing, so I go over there, meet with Chuck and get to be part of those staffing decisions, be mentored and start to learn more of the role,” said Gale.
Gale has been principal at St. Mary’s since 2020.
“I always joke I can’t keep a job. I’ve been an administrator in the division for 10 years and keep moving around.”
Born and raised in Medicine Hat, Gale did all his schooling within MHCBE – Mother Teresa, St. Mary’s and then McCoy – before receiving his education degree at the University of Lethbridge and a masters from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash.
He moved from being a high school math teacher at McCoy to his first job in administration, as vice-principal at Mother Teresa, where he began his education years before. He was also vice principal at Notre Dame before becoming principal at St. Francis Xavier where he started the sports academy and then onto St. Mary’s.
Gale is looking forward to moving into his new role.
“Not only have I been a student, but I’ve worked in the capacity as a teacher and an administrator and now I get to go up to the senior administration level, which is quite an honour for me. The Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education has been a large part of my entire life.”