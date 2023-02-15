The District of Carleton North is looking to bring some fun and smiles to the faces of residents and visitors in the heart of winter with a community-wide Snow Blast from this weekend, Feb. 18 to 20.
Carleton North Tourism and Business Development Manager Bobbie O’Donnell said the community winter festival would happen over three days in three different locations, the Bath Village Hall, the Centreville Multiplex and the Northern Carleton Civic Centre.
On Saturday, Feb 18, Bath will host fun winter activities from 1 to 3 p.m., starting with a water boil competition from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the village hall.
The activities throughout the event will include a barbecue and hot dogs, taffy in the snow courtesy of Sugar Moon Cookhouse, a fire pit, and outdoor skating.
The winter fun moves to the Centreville Multiplex on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Guests can enjoy the Kinsman brunch in the community room while face painting occurs in the conference room.
Scotty and the Stars’ interactive children’s music will entertain the visitors from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Sugar Moon Cookhouse reprises its taffy in the snow, and everyone can warm up with a beverage from the hot chocolate bar throughout the event outside the Multiplex.
A dog-sled demo will take place between 11 a.m. and noon, while outdoor skating will be available nearby at the Centreville Community School.
On Monday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the winter festival moves to the Northern Carleton Civic Centre, highlighted by the Crazy Cardboard Classic on the nearby baseball field.
Area youth are urged to find cardboard for designing a unique sled and competing for prizes.
The hot chocolate bar and taffy in the snow will also be on hand at the baseball field, and everyone is encouraged to enjoy sliding on the hill by the baseball field.
The face painters will be on hand in the lobby of the Northern Carleton Civic Centre, which also offers free skating.
The fun will continue down the street between 1 and 3 p.m., with crafts and a movie at the Andrew & Laura McCain Public Library