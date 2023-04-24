ADELAIDE METCALFE - The Grogast subdivision has been approved to double in size after the developer submitted water sampling that shows the first phase did not negatively affect the water wells of area residents.
“They were given permission originally to construct six lots. At the time of subdivision creation there was a concern from the (St. Clair Region) Conservation Authority about the effect of septic systems, a concentration of septic systems on the adjacent wells, as many of the neighbouring properties are still on wells. So in order to address that, the subdivision was given approval for six lots with six further lots to be developed once a groundwater monitoring test had been done for a period of a year,” explained planner Erin Besch at council’s Apr. 20 meeting.
The Conservation Authority advised in the planning report that it has, “no concerns with this application for the removal of a holding symbol.”
Grogast Court is off of Second Street northeast of Strathroy towards Hickory Drive. The development of single-family homes was originally approved with conditions in January 2018. It is owned by a numbered development company and the application was submitted by Simon and Joanne DeGroot.
“The applicants have undergone the testing and they have demonstrated that no contamination, no high nitrates, there was no negative effect on the groundwater. They had an engineering team who presented the Township with this information. The Township had it third-party reviewed by an engineering firm who did confirm that they were satisfied with the way that the test was done and the results. So the Township staff feel that they are in a position to support the further development of this lot,” said Besch.
Coun. Garett Kingma asked if groundwater monitoring would be continued.
“We have spoken with developers and they do plan on continuing monitoring for about a year due to the shift in the original monitoring plan,” answered CAO Morgan Calvert.
A part lot control exemption passed by council allows the developer to avoid going the the approval process of the County of Middlesex again.