NORTH PERTH – The 2023 council meeting schedule was approved by the Municipality of North Perth at its Dec. 5 meeting.
The regular council meetings for 2023 are as follows: held on the first, second and third Monday of each month, except for July and August, which will have only two meetings; and will be at 7 p.m.
If a council meeting should fall on a holiday, it will be held the next available Monday.
Budget meetings for the 2023 municipal budget will be held on Jan. 11, Feb. 8, Feb. 15, March 1, March 22 and April 5.
The full 2023 meeting schedule will be posted on the municipal website. For more information visit https://calendar.northperth.ca/council.