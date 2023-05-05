Donna Oakley and her golfing friends booked a vacation in Portugal before she knew when King Charles III’s coronation was, but that won’t stop her and her travel mates from marking the occasion in style.
“I am here with 11 Brits who would be celebrating the coronation in the North Yorkshire area of England, but because the holiday was booked before the coronation date was announced — here we are,” she wrote in an email this week.
They came prepared for the big day.
“They have all got their flags and hats with them ready to let the Portuguese know they’re British to the bone,” she said.
“Back in England, the place is buzzing with people preparing for street parties. Coronation day will be similar to Regatta day — except it will go ahead whether or not the wind is high.”
Oakley grew up in downtown St. John’s, but moved to England in 2010 after marrying a Brit. She says she’s felt right at home ever since.
“Everyone I meet here thinks I’m Irish — including the Irish,” she said.
Britain has declared a holiday on Monday in honour of the celebration, but expatriate Newfoundlanders The Telegram spoke to admit there’s a divide among the public as to its significance.
In fact, a recent poll conducted for ITV found only half of Britons even support the monarchy, and that falls below 40 per cent for those under 35.
“You get those who are against the monarchy, but they seem to be OK with the slimmed down monarchy,” said Kelsie Bottjer.
“There are some real haters. We had a terrorist alert the other day near the palace.”
Bottjer, originally from St. John’s, lives with her husband of two years in nearby Kent. They had a lonely marriage in 2021 because of pandemic restrictions, so they renewed their wedding vows later with family present.
She says it’s hard to miss the coronation hype in the city.
“People are definitely celebrating it. Every shop is done up. People have their houses decorated. Like, at least one in every three.”
She and her husband have even tried the special Coronation Quiche being offered in local eateries.
“It was interesting,” she said with a laugh. “It had curry powder and broad beans.”
Andrew Parsons, originally of St. John’s, won’t be playing any official role during the coronation.
Last September, he played the haunting funeral lament “Flowers of the Forest” on bagpipes at the remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth II at St. Paul’s Cathedral.
On Saturday, he’ll attend a street party at a nearby pub, where he’s dreading to see what sort of costume his wife will come up with for their dog, Hamish. The pub is holding a “best-dressed dog” contest, and his wife ordered a full tuxedo outfit online.
“Fortunately — because I like my dog — it doesn’t fit,” he said with a chuckle.
“I’m pretty sure she will buy something stupid like a cape and a crown to put him in the pub competition.”
While he won’t be taking part directly, a friend of his will.
He first met Tom Carr 10 years ago when he was working as a recruiting officer in London and Carr walked in.
“He said, ‘You’re from Newfoundland,’ and I was gobsmacked,” Parsons said. “He pronounced it correctly.”
Parsons has almost lost all traces of a Newfoundland accent over his 25 years abroad.
The reason Carr was able to peg Parson’s heritage is because he married a Newfoundlander.
Brooke MacKay Carr’s father was Scottish, but she spent her first few years in Newfoundland. Her father, who died in March, married a LeGrow from Bauline and entered the army from Newfoundland.
“As far as I’m concerned, Bauline is home,” MacKay Carr said in a phone call Thursday, May 4. “We went back every single summer.”
For operational reasons, MacKay Carr can’t say exactly what Tom’s duties as a member of the reserves will be on Saturday.
“They can say they’re involved in the coronation, but they can’t really talk about what they’re doing,” she said.
As a civil servant, MacKay Carr says she’s quite devoted to the monarchy, but understands that people’s connection to the institution is complicated.
“I think a lot of that is there’s a great deal of leftover affection for the late queen. There’s a bit less developed affection for Charles and Camilla, but they’ve certainly come a long way,” she said.
“I think Charles is actually developing into a fairly thoughtful leader. … He’s very concerned about climate change and poverty and whatnot. He’s more socially conscious, and outwardly so, than the Royals have been in previous years.”
But rain or shine — and so far, rain is most likely — MacKay Carr will watch the coronation on TV and then check out a local street party rather than camp out with the throngs in central London.
“I don’t really fancy queuing up for hours and hours and hours just to be able to see the top of a horse’s head,” she said.
Charles’ coronation takes place at 11 a.m. (7:30 a.m. Newfoundland time) on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey.