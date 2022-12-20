A boil water order has ended for Minden Hills.
The precautionary boil water advisory that was issued Dec. 12 and revised the following day was lifted Dec. 19. The requirement to boil drinking water for human consumption has ended.
According to a notice in the municipality’s website, the drinking water has been tested to ensure it is free of microbiological contamination.
Normal usage of the town’s water may be resumed.
An advisory was issued Dec. 12 for residents of 155 to 211 Bobcaygeon Road and those living at 1969 to 1993 Fleming Road. The advisory was later revised to include residents of 1056 Prentiskoka Heights Road and 1010 to 1054 Prentiskoka Heights Road.
The advisory was prompted after a valve malfunctioned and the municipal water pressure dropped in the distribution system that services the listed areas.
For their safety, water for human consumption should be boiled for at least one minute.
The Ontario Clean Water Agency, which is a partner in providing safe water and waste water in the municipality, issued safe practice instructions to help residents until the advisory is lifted.
Adults may shower with untreated water as long as no water is swallowed. Young children should sponge-bathe instead of using tub baths.
Water which is to be used for drinking, making baby food, mixing formula or fruit juices, ice, washing fruits and vegetables, or brushing teeth must first be boiled. Begin timing for one minute only after the water has reached a full rolling boil on your stove or in your kettle.
Store the cooled, boiled water in a container, which has been sanitized and has a lid or other means of covering the container. Sanitize the container by washing it in a solution of 750 mL (3 cups) of water plus 5 mL (1 teaspoon) of unscented household bleach. Clean your countertops, sinks, dishes, and utensils using this solution as well. Do not drink this solution.
Thorough hand-washing with soap is an important step in preventing the spread of bacteria. Wash your hands with soap under running water. After hands are washed and thoroughly dried, apply 60 per cent alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are disinfectants that contain alcohol, ethanol, isopropanol, or a mixture.
