The municipality of Penetanguishene is calling out everyone in North Simcoe to take their Commuter Challenge in an effort to address the issues of active transportation and climate change in the region.
From the week of Sept. 11-15, a commuter challenge will be sent out for those who want to ditch the single-occupancy vehicle on the way to work, and instead arrive by public transit, cycle, in-line skates, and any other means acquired.
“This is a Ride, Roll, Run and Walk event, meaning any kind of active transportation is encouraged,” explained Penetanguishene communications and technology coordinator Sarah Marshall. “If commuter distances are too far for a full active approach, residents are encouraged to consider using an active means for a portion of their commute.”
The friendly challenge originated this year from the town’s cycling coordinator Melanie Rosie, following a cycling strategy adopted by council in 2019. In consultation with the trails advisory committee, the intent was to get North Simcoe residents engaged with active transportation.
“The health benefits and climate change were also catalysts to get this project going,” Marshall told MidlandToday.
Registration for the challenge is open to individuals or groups wanting to sign up, either at Penetanguishene’s town hall or through the Recdesk website.
As incentive, the town has encouraged participants to join a photo contest on the Connect Penetanguishene website where they can upload photos of their active commute during the week; one photo will be chosen to receive a prize from the town, with entries to be featured on the town website and social media.
Marshall added: “This challenge has been extended to all North Simcoe residents. Our neighbouring municipalities – Tiny Township, Tay Township and Midland – have been invited to participate and are in support of the event. Our mayor will be bringing this up to a county level to encourage more participation.”
Mayor Doug Rawson stated in a press release that he wished to work together with residents to make Penetanguishene a leader in sustainable transportation.
“By choosing active transportation options like cycling, walking or rolling, we can reduce our carbon footprint and make our community a greener and healthier place to live,” said Rawson.
Commuters who are unable to complete a full journey during the challenge are also encouraged to take advantage of the Mid-Pen public transit during their commute; bike racks are available on the front of certain buses in the route between Midland and Penetanguishene, and racks are available on all Linx buses in Simcoe County.
A transit-only challenge was issued to councillors in the city of Guelph in 2019 as an attempt to show how public transportation in the city wasn’t a viable option for accessibility, with councillors failing over the course of one week to complete that challenge, according to the CBC.
When asked by MidlandToday what direction council was looking in making Penetanguishene transit a fully-viable option for commuters year round, no comment was provided although staff did state they wished to make the week-long North Simcoe commuter challenge an annual event.
Recreation and community services director Sherry Desjardins, standing outside Penetanguishene town hall alongside CAO Jeff Lees, added that she was excited for the commuter challenge initiative.
For full details on the Commuter Challenge taking place between September 11 through 15, including individual and team registration as well as photo contest rules, information is available on the Connect Penetanguishene website.