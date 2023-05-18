A drive is underway in Magnetawan to create a large childcare centre and Meagan Fincham, who single-handedly runs the local daycare centre, is leading the effort.
Over the last several years Magnetawan has been in dire need of childcare services and Fincham says that need has continued to increase because the municipality has been seeing phenomenal growth.
From 2016 to 2022, Magnetawan's population has jumped 26 per cent and Fincham says that includes the arrival of 105 families during that time frame.
Prior to opening the local daycare, Fincham was working as a nanny in Waterloo and then became a personal support worker where part of her responsibilities involved working with children with disabilities at the YMCA in Waterloo.
Two years ago her dad, who lives in Magnetawan, saw a North Bay Nugget article highlighting the need for childcare services in the Village and told his daughter. Fincham left Waterloo during the pandemic to return home and in November 2021 she opened her daycare. Since last September she's been working toward acquiring her Early Childhood Education diploma.
Fincham's daycare falls under the auspices of the District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board (DPSSSAB) and under the rules, is only allowed to look after a total of six children up to the age of four. The problem is within the first year of opening, Fincham had a waiting list of parents with 15 children looking for childcare so that they could work.
“And since then that list has grown to 19 children,” she said.
Fincham began to survey Municipality of Magnetawan parents to learn how they were coping with the childcare shortage.
“Many of the parents were relying on their children's grandparents or other family members,” she said.
But Fincham said the survey revealed that there is a single father with three children who are all daycare age.
“Because there is no childcare centre, he had to give up his job to look after his children,” Fincham said. “And now he may lose his vehicle and home because he can't work. And he won't be able to return to work until he has childcare for his kids.”
To address the single father's needs and the needs of other families, Fincham has started an application process with the Ministry of Education to acquire a daycare centre license. The license acquisition is a lengthy process.
Fincham told the Nugget the approval process could take six to 12 months which includes a thorough inspection of where the potential centre could be situated.
Right now Fincham operates her daycare just outside the built up part of town but is eyeing two possible sites in town that could be used as childcare centres. Fincham says if her license is approved then she will be able to hire two full-time employees. And if the license is approved, for now she will cap the centre's capacity at 15 children.
“From there we'll work on how to grow from that number as we assess our wait list or early registration,” she said. “We want to start small and work our way up.”
Part of that future expansion would include after school care for school-aged children. Magnetawan had an after school care program but it ended last December. Fincham says some parents have turned to babysitters to look after their kids after school until they come home from work.
Fincham adds if the Ministry of Education grants her a childcare centre license, she will reach out to the Social Services Administration Board “to see how they can support us”.
She hopes to open her childcare centre sometime in 2024 but can't be more specific since the timing depends on how quickly the Ministry of Education approves her application.
Fincham says her current daycare service has been well received by parents in the short time it's been open. Fincham adds a larger childcare centre would also benefit Magnetawan's economy.
“When people know childcare is available, it allows more families to move here because both parents know they can work somewhere,” Fincham said.