Downtown Montreal will be awash in the sights, sounds and colours of Indigenous life when the First Peoples Festival of Montreal takes over the Place des Spectacles along Ste. Catherine Street next month.
The event, which will be held August 8 to 17 will feature Indigenous authors, artists, artisans and other sights and sounds that will open eyes and ears up to the beauty of Indigenous life, organizers said.
The festival will boast nightly film screenings, feature art exhibitions and even a skateboarding clinic for Indigenous kids taught by Indigenous instructors, festival director Andre Dudemaine said. Daytime events will be held throughout the festival’s duration will feature crafts, drumming, traditional dances, an archaeological tent, meetings, story readings, round tables and more.
“It’s going to be very exciting and we hope to be able to open Montreal up to the very vibrant, and very diverse world of Indigenous culture and reality,” he said.
For instance, the festival opens with a cinematic presentation at the Imperial Cinema August 8, where director Aaju Peters will be on hand. The indomitable defender of the rights of the Inuit will be on hand to screen her film ‘Twice Colonized,’ the film that recounts her life as a woman and activist, following its acclaimed release at the Sundance Film Festival. The film will open the competitive aspect of the film festival, organizers said.
From August 9 to 13, Niitsitapi director Colin Van Loon’s virtual reality film ‘This is not a Ceremony’ will be on view in the National Film Board Space located in the Îlot Balmoral adjacent to the Place des festivals. Also, at the NFB Space, film screenings will be held August 9 and 10, as well as two master filmmaking classes on August 14.
Indigenous visual artists will also be featured. Large-format photos by Mohawk photographer Martin Loft on Ste. Catherine Street, works by Alan Syliboy (Mik’maw) and Luke Parnell (Haida-Nisgaa), at La Guilde and the Grande Bibliothèque while old maps with Indigenous place names will be accompanied by poems by Maya Cousineau Mollen.
In the contemporary classical section, a grand tour of the chamber music ensemble from the Orchestra of Native Instruments of Bolivia, with a repertoire of contemporary composers will also be featured, among others.
For more information on tickets, exhibitions or kiosks for the First Peoples Festival of Montreal please visit the festival online at www.presenceautochtone.ca for a complete rundown of a ver