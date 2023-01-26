Flooding caused by beavers’ dams in and around the community has threatened roadways, railways and community safety and that’s the reason for the beaver-trapping campaign that began earlier this week, the general manager of Public Safety operations said Tuesday.
“We need to act for safety reasons,” said Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Public Safety operations general manager Robyn Montour. “The flooding that their dams have caused are threatening public safety and roadways, railways and community property.”
To that end, the MCK reached out to Cree trappers to come and take care of the problem, after first putting out feelers right here in Kahnawake, Montour said.
“We had put out a call for anyone who was interested or knew how to trap animals, and we got one person interested,” she said. “That person will go out with the Cree trappers, and will learn how to do it himself. That person also found a few other people who might be interested in just coming along and observing.”
The last time such animals posed a threat to public safety, Montour said, the Cree trappers were also involved in trapping the creatures.
“It was 2012, I think, the last time this was done. The Cree are expert trappers. It’s actually a really great melange of Indigenous cultures,” she said.
The trapping will go on in the areas of Zachary Road, Route 207, the Little Suzanne River, and behind Clay Mountains adjacent to the train tracks.
Additionally, Montour added, those are just the starting points of the project, and could change based on the movement of the animals. Signs will be erected near the traps advising residents of the activities.
The pelts and meat of animals trapped will be offered to community members when they are available. Any pelts and meat not used or taken will be offered in turn to the Cree trappers, an MCK said.