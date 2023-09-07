Thunder Bay, Ont. — Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu is confident that Northern Ontario holds part of the key to reducing emissions, climate adaptation, as well as immigration, strengthening the workforce, and reconciliation. She told members of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday that “spades of that Northern Ontario grit” will be needed in years to come. Hajdu’s message during the chamber’s Leaders Luncheon was about the opportunities, hard times, silver linings and a call to action for Indigenous economic reconciliation. “I think that we can be the leaders that the country and the world needs,” she said. As the Indigenous Services minister, Hajdu says she is responsible for the fiscal and human resources for 634 communities across the country. “When growth is inclusive, everyone does better,” she said. “Companies and people thrive and communities get healthier. In fact, it was the vision of Indigenous people that we could all share this land and that we could all prosper.” She noted that developers of natural resource projects and large corporations are looking at partnerships with Indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses as a way forward. “Indigenous people have been the stewards of the land for a very long time and they’ve also been excluded from economic prosperity, intentionally using colonial tools that were intended to clear the land of Indigenous people so that non-Indigenous people could benefit from those resources,” she said. “Our government has been taking huge steps forward to make sure that when natural resources projects are evolving and developing, the benefits of those projects are shared across the board with Indigenous Peoples.” What’s different, she noted, is that a modern suite of policy tools that are now available have been put into place to ensure a firm commitment to economic reconciliation, from investing in skills training to changing the way impact assessment agreements are done to include Indigenous voices and Indigenous benefit. “It’s also investing in the kinds of tools that will help Indigenous communities reimagine how they want to generate their own income,” she said. “These are all really important aspects of reconciliation.” Hajdu says more diversity results in better economic growth with many economists speaking to equality of opportunity as the most important underpinning of prosperity. “Indeed, the face of Canada is changing and returning to a time when Indigenous peoples had full ability to trade and innovate, free of the constraints of colonization. Reconciliation is not just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do. Indigenous businesses and communities must have the full opportunity to participate in the economy and build opportunities that are sustainable and consistent with constitutionally protected rights,” she said, adding that reconciliation is at the core of what they are doing. “It hasn’t been easy, it hasn’t been necessarily straightforward, and we’ve had setbacks.” In order to continue to create local, regional and national prosperity with Indigenous people, there are some tools required, Hajdu said. These tools include honoring treaties and agreements with Indigenous peoples, compensating, settling claims out of court, and repairing relationships. “These are all important underpinnings of economic reconciliation,” Hajdu said. Hajdu says catching up from the fiscal discrimination against thousands of people over the years is hard and expensive, and a better way is to proactively work for equity and inclusion. “Many corporations understand this and are helping to close the gap by investing in training and employment opportunities and sometimes it doesn’t take money. Sometimes it’s about changing the way that the investments are made,” she said. Canada is taking significant steps towards reconciliation but she says there’s more to be done. The development of a national Indigenous economic strategy and framework is intended to push all federal departments to use all of their levers to focus on economic reconciliation.
Inclusive growth good for all: minister
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- MILLER: Kelowna to Penticton road on east side?
- Closures starting soon on Haven Hill
- Highway closure drags into 2nd week
- No date set yet for reopening of Highway 97
- Letters to the Editor (4): Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Highway closed at least 'several days' more
- A new life in Penticton
- Two of three wildfires under control, one still a threat
- Real-life crook hits steam railway
- Slide closes highway between Summerland and Peachland
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Justice minister lays blame on Quebec court for cases being dropped in north
- Judge rejects new trial for Danny Masterson, ‘That ’70s Show’ star faces decades in prison
- New questions for wind, solar in Alberta create more confusion for industry: advocate
- Directors must navigate TIFF without their lead actors amid Hollywood strike
- Trapped US explorer thanks authorities for saving his life in emotional video from Turkish cave
- Performing arts center finally opens at ground zero after 2 decades of setbacks and changed plans