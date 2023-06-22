If you think you have an award-winning garden, it’s time to get the recognition it deserves. West Lincoln gardeners will have the chance to show off their skills at the Great Garden challenge.
West Lincoln had been selected by Communities in Bloom — a Canadian non-profit organization that holds provincial, national and international community challenges to enhance green spaces through community involvement — to participate in the 2023 Miracle-Gro Best Garden Selection Program.
Vanessa Hoffman, supervisor of parks and recreation with West Lincoln, is responsible for organizing and planning the challenge. She said the program is intended to encourage gardeners from all experience levels to participate.
“And that is why we have the different categories that residents can nominate their own gardens toward,” she explained.
Submissions are being accepted in six categories: Best Vegetable Garden, Best Hanging Basket/Container Garden, Best Pollinator Garden, Best Sunflower, Best Use of the Colour of the Year (purple), and Best Overall Garden.
“We just hope that we get the participation (for the challenge), and by it and our residents can showcase their beautiful spaces,” Hoffman said.
Last year, the township recognized 2022 as the Year of the Garden, where residents showed off their gardens and areas within West Lincoln.
“We have some particularly talented gardeners here in West Lincoln,” said Mayor Cheryl Ganann in a release. ”Every year, I enjoy admiring the cheerful colours and brilliant blooms. This new challenge is a great way to showcase our already impressive garden culture and hopefully encourage more people to get growing!”
The township will administer the contest and select the best gardens as part of the program. Those whose gardens are chosen will receive a garden sign, a Miracle-Gro gift package, and a congratulatory letter.
Submissions for gardens and plants are available online or in person until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 8. Paper submissions and photos of the garden should be filled out and dropped off at the Township administration. Forms are available at the West Lincoln Community Centre and all West Lincoln Public Library branches.
Chief administrative officer Bev Hendry said she can’t wait to see the gorgeous gardens growing in the community this summer and to recognize those who put in the work to help beautify the township.
“Thank you to Communities in Bloom and Scotts Canada for creating this wonderful program geared to inspiring our community, enhancing our quality of life and building community pride,” she said.
Entries for the challenge are unlimited, but the township asks participants to submit one form per entry. Participants and their gardens or plants must live in West Lincoln.
Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15.