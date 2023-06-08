City council has endorsed a resolution regarding funding for medical first response as well as seconding other resolutions from the cities of Edmonton and Airdrie ahead of the Alberta Municipalities (ABmunis) annual conference.
If passed at the fall conference, ABmunis will advocate to the province for the resolutions.
The city’s resolution addresses the trend of fire departments responding to medical first responses and wants municipalities with fire services providing medical aid to be compensated when there is an absence or delay of provincial emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
“What's been noted is that as our fire department is the first responder to many incidents, the length of time that is taking for a paramedic to arrive has been increasing, and the fire department has had greater demands on their time,” said Rory Tarrant, the city’s intergovernmental affairs director.
In April, the Grande Prairie Fire Department brought its concerns to the Public and Protective Services Committee. On May 1, city council decided to advocate for GPFD provincially for immediate and sustainable fire medical response services funding.
Coun. Dylan Bressey said he would advocate that if additional funding comes from the province due to the advocacy, it goes toward training and equipment for firefighters as they take on more medical tasks.
“I'm really proud that we're putting this forward, and I don't think we'll have any opposition to a willing partner,” said coun. Chris Thiessen.
Tarrant said the fire chief and deputy chief would be at a conference and find another municipality to second the motion.
Council seconded the City of Edmonton’s resolution for affordable housing. The resolution requests the province increase capital and operating funds for affordable housing needs across the province and amend legislation to exempt all non-profit affordable housing providers from both municipal and education taxes.
Tarrant said the city does exempt municipal taxes for many affordable housing projects, but further clarifications are also needed from the province in legislation.
“It's important that we support Edmonton in this to show that we care about our citizens that have a tough time finding affordable housing,” said coun. Mike O'Connor.
City council also seconded the City of Airdire’s resolution regarding rent assistance and temporary rent assistance programs.
The resolution asks the province to create a predictable long-term rent assistance funding model. It also requests the province simplify the application process and increase the awareness of rent assistance programs to ensure Albertans have access to appropriate housing.
“We're talking about seniors on a fixed income that are trying to find ways to make ends meet; we're talking about families of lower incomes; we're also talking about people that are hard to house,” said Thiessen.
He said it's a need program to ensure families safe, warm spaces to call home and raise a family or get back on their feet if needed.
Tarrant said the Grande Spirit Foundation administers rent assistance programs in the city. He noted GSF “fully endorsed” the city in support of the resolution.
The GSF reported nearly 600 people are currently on waiting lists for affordable housing in the Grande Prairie region, with 95 per cent residing in the city.