Ten candidates are vying for the five councillor positions in Whitewater Region.
Mark Bell
Mark Bell, 31, grew up in Foresters Falls and now resides in Haley Station. He and his wife, Candace, have two sons. He has worked as an Advanced Care paramedic with the Renfrew County Paramedic Service throughout the past nine years and has been full time with the Ottawa Fire Department for the past seven years. This is his first time running for council.
“I am the fifth generation of my family to live in this area and I have a young family who I hope will carry on that tradition,” he said. “For that to be feasible, I believe that policies need to be made that allow the growth of development and economic opportunity while simultaneously helping to preserve the aspects that make Whitewater Region such a unique place to live. I would like to help guide policy and decision making towards that objective and aid in sustaining the next generation of Whitewater Region.
“I believe I am a good candidate for this position because I bring a range of viewpoints and experiences to the table that I believe help me relate to a number of different populations within the Whitewater Region.”
The Bells run a small farming operation.
“We have also recently gone through the process of building a home in the township, navigating the permit and development process,” he noted. “My family has operated a local lumber business for over 60 years and I’ve been able to see what it takes to make a small business operate and succeed. I have worked in the area as a community paramedic and have interacted with a number of our residents and have been able to acquire an understanding of what people would like to see developed within our township. I have also grown up playing sports and benefiting from the local recreational opportunities Whitewater afforded me and now have my own family partaking in them.
“Through all of these experiences I believe I can help foster an environment that is pro-property owners’ rights, make decisions that will allow for small businesses to grow and thrive, be approachable to all those who would like to voice concerns or put forth new suggestions and ideas to the township, and help to support and expand recreational opportunities for our community members.”
Mr. Bell believes that to be a productive and efficient member of council, successful candidates should be objective and committed and have excellent communication skills.
“While I am a principled man, I strive to be as objective as possible when making decisions and consider all view points before forming conclusions,” he said. “From a young age I developed an exemplary work ethic as I managed the demands of academics, competitive sports and physically demanding part-time jobs. This has continued to be strengthened in my adult life as I time-manage two shift work jobs, a small farming business, family life and community involvement.
“I believe that this is a testament to my commitment and willingness to not only take on challenges, but successfully complete tasks regardless of the effort required. My college and university education have helped develop my critical thinking skills and have given me the experience needed to thoroughly research an array of topics and issues that may be presented to me as a councillor, and not only come to the table with a solid understanding of the topic at hand, but also be able to effectively communicate my findings to others.”
Mr. Bell believes the community has ongoing concerns and it is a councillor’s duty to act as a liaison between the township and its residents.
He has five main principles on which he is running his bid for election. They are: individual and property owners’ rights, responsible development, light handprint of local government, small and local business promotion, and local recreational opportunity promotion.
* * * * * *
Jim Butterworth
Jim Butterworth resides in Beachburg and is a market garden owner, health and safety instructor and Whitewater Region volunteer firefighter.
He said he is a leader who actively listens, who enjoys solving complex problems and is a long-term planner.
“I have a passion for helping my community and am currently doing so as a member on the Whitewater Region Library Board, director on the Beachburg Agricultural Society, firefighter with the Whitewater Region volunteer fire department, volunteer for the Whitewater Region municipality’s business outreach program, volunteer instructor for the Beachburg Off Road Cycling Association, continued member of the Cobden Legion, and a local business owner,” he stated.
He describes himself as an outgoing and patient people person, engaged in constant continued education.
“I am the person who will talk to anyone about any issue,” he remarked. “I love learning about another person’s perspective and will adjust my opinion if they present their argument better. When I was 12 my mother died suddenly causing me to understand how quickly a life can end and a world can be turned upside down. When I was a director on a board with assets above $13 million and 50-plus staff, my most important qualities I developed were the ability to link with our membership on their ideas and a willingness to continue my education.”
Mr. Butterworth sees the urban vs rural divide as one of the main issues for the municipality.
“Whitewater Region is an amazing place to live,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have had a bank and school close recently, and we have an arena needing expensive repairs. When we search for funding we are pitted against other regions with larger populations. In David vs Goliath, Lawrence of Arabia vs. Turks, Oakland A's vs Yankees (Moneyball) -- in all instances the logical victor would have been the larger in size; however, another way was found. Rural areas face many of the same challenges as cities do but with less of everything.
“We are like the Oakland As facing an opponent that has more resources. We need to redefine what winning looks like for Whitewater Region by creating new categories. In Moneyball, the Oakland As paid $260,000 per win while the Yankees paid $1.4 million for the same amount of wins. We need to stop thinking we are the Yankees and starting playing like the Oakland As by showing how incredible we are.”
He proposes a bi-annual survey of the municipality to allow all voices to be heard: not just the loudest ones.
“In order to make decisions you need accurate data, and we should not just be listening to the loudest person. I want to give introverts a chance to share their ideas through such a survey. With this data we would have firepower when approaching agencies on why we need improved cell phone and internet for our businesses and homes for Whitewater Region.”
Another issue he has identified is preventive health care.
“As a one-time Ontario-certified paramedic, I know all too well about the silent killer of high blood pressure which leads to heart attacks and strokes,” he said. “We need to understand that in order to deal with these debilitating and deadly challenges, we need to look at the team approach of both municipality and health care. Recreation has always been a form of preventive health care. We are just going to put it in writing.
“Our goal is more health care professionals. We don't need shiny new ones: just health care professionals who see the value in living in Whitewater Region. While all of Ontario are chasing new graduates, we are going to also find folks who are done with city life.”
* * * * * *
Joe Kowalski
Joe Kowalski, 74, is married to Susan Bertrand Kowalski and is the father of Joel and Katie Kowalski. He lives on Grants Settlement Road, Beachburg, and is the founder/owner of Wilderness Tours since 1975. He served as councillor for two terms in Ross Township in the 1980s.
“With so many good candidates, our municipality is well served except for the areas of growth and development,” he said. “It should be a top priority for every government. Growth and development fuels the municipal treasury enabling it to do everything else. It’s the starting point and that is what you do first. I truly believe there is a war between urban and rural Ontario. The only way to win that war is a strong municipal council willing to fight for local decision making. I want to lead that fight.”
He believes his background as a developer makes him a good candidate.
“I am the only candidate who is actually a developer and understands what it takes to have growth and development,” he remarked. “It takes smart government at the local level. The tools for that local smart government is our own Official Plan. Although I have been in business for a half century, business is not ‘development’ and I was woefully naïve when it came to planning and zoning. Only big companies with deep pockets can withstand the development process. It should not be that way. I will fight for every landowner that wants to develop their property.”
As to personal qualities that make him a good candidate, he cites the old saying, “If you want to get something done, give it to a busy person.”
“That is me in spades,” he said. “While I am extremely busy, I am a quick study and know how to get things done. More importantly, there is a battle between urban and rural Ontario. Urban bureaucrats and politicians do not want us living on the land and do everything in their power to stop development not on municipal services. Their weapons are ‘plans of subdivision’, archeological assessments, species at risk, deer yards and study after study all designed to stop local rural development. In other times, land was stolen at gunpoint or sword point. Now it’s through ‘designation’ – ANSI, wetlands, etc.
“Your land is not stolen but the value is. From my military days, I have always been a fighter and will fight for Whitewater Region.”
For him, there is only one issue in this election: growth and development.
“That’s where the tax dollars come from,” he noted. “For me, that means getting our own Whitewater Official Plan to make decisions at the local level. Most growth comes from the land and our land is controlled by the province through the County of Renfrew. The land is controlled through the Official Plan and Zoning By-Laws. Having our own Official Plan means decisions that greatly affect our township are now made in Pembroke or Queen’s Park and not here. My issue will be fighting for our own Official Plan.”
* * * * * *
Ron Laronde
Ron Laronde, 62, lives in Cobden with his spouse of 32 years, Jane Nyveld.
“My father’s family was from Westmeath, and my grandmother’s family (Bulmer) was from Kerr Line. My grandfather (Robinson) was from Cobden.”
He is the sole business owner of Laronde General Store, Cobden, and a previous employee of National Archives.
He is seeking election because he feels council needs to be in tune with the residents of Whitewater as well as have accountability and transparency.
“As a business owner for over 20 years in Cobden, many residents have come into my store with issues and questions,” he said. “Whitewater residents have numerous concerns. Here are some of the questions from the people: Is the CAO position pay scale based on the number of employees?
What are the hiring criteria? It seems there are some irregularities. Why are our roads in ill repair? Why are the water rates in Cobden the highest in Renfrew County? Why is our water quality not better with the new plant? Why is the manganese still an issue in our water?
“Our council has stated it is safe to drink and is only esthetically unpleasant. But Health Canada states it can cause a disorder similar to Parkinson’s in older adults and learning and behavioural problems in children and affects brain development in infants. It also creates a smell, stains laundry and leaves a scale on plumbing.”
In his opinion a delegation some time ago from Concerned Citizens of Cobden had a good discussion with council, but their efforts were later disrespected by council.
He also questions what he sees as inconsistency in enforcing late payment issues regarding ice rentals at the arena.
He believes his history as a lifelong resident of the municipality and his community involvement make him a good candidate for the council position.
“I was born and raised in the municipality and am a resident of Whitewater. I have been involved in the community my whole life as a coach, a player and referee. I am in business on Main Street, Cobden, for over 20 years. I have organized numerous benefits for kids and adults. I have been on the executive of the Royal Canadian Legion.”
His main attribute for the position is that he listens to the people.
“I will do everything that is best for the citizens of Whitewater. I am passionate about my community and the people who live in it. A vote for Ron Laronde by the people is a vote for the people.”
He believes there are numerous issues and concerns.
“Whitewater citizens are the shareholders of the region, but our council and former CAO forgot this,” he remarked. “My solution is that the council listens to the people, decides on behalf of the people and the community, and then takes (the decision) to the CAO to find out the rules and regulations that best suit.”
He reports a councillor stated while in session that council has been “spending like drunken sailors.”
“My solution is to stop the bleeding, stop spending like drunken sailors because drunken sailors spend their own money, council is spending taxpayers’ money.”
He recalled a community event, Street Strut, that was a disaster financially, where municipal staff worked for full pay while requesting volunteers from the community.
He also criticized council and department heads for failure to communicate adequately and in a timely fashion.
“My remedy is open communication with concerns brought forward by residents,” he said. .
* * * * * *
Dave Mackay
Dave Mackay, 70, has lived in the Beachburg area for 42 years and now resides on Government Road, Beachburg. He and his wife of 30 years, Margaret, have raised four children and have six grandchildren. He is currently farming and maintaining a flock of 200 ewes.
The massive flooding the township experienced in 2019 and the severe restrictions imposed by COVID over the last two years have meant that the focus of council was tied up with these demanding issues, he said.
“This term I would like to get back to making Whitewater an attractive place to live by dealing with the aging infrastructure of our sports facilities,” he said. “Twenty-three per cent of our population is over 65 and I would continue to support and strengthen the many gains we have made in providing health care and social activities for our seniors.
“I am proud to be seeking re-election. I want to promote the community that I have lived in for 42 years. I have served as president of the National Farmers’ Union and am presently president of the Beachburg Fair Board. My focus has always been to strengthen the role of farming in our community and improve the quality of life for our neighbours.”
He believes his qualities of honesty and dependability have been a benefit on council, and a sense of humour helps to keep things in perspective.
“I enjoy a good relationship with council and staff,” he said.
In his view, the main issues facing council in the coming term will be the aging infrastructure of its athletic facilities, the updating of roads and the choice of paving vs the alternatives.
“And, as always, how to meet the needs of our community and stay within the budget,” he concluded.
* * * * * *
Daryl McLaughlin
Daryl McLaughlin is a lifelong resident of Whitewater Region and currently lives in Foresters Falls with his wife Debbi, where they raised two daughters, Emily and Erinn.
“I am retired after over 30 years as Process Operator at AECL and have been a councillor in the Township of Whitewater Region for nearly 20 years,” he said. “After five terms on council, I have seen the value of having experience and common sense when making decisions in the council chamber. If re-elected, I would continue to be a pragmatic and logical voice for the residents of Whitewater Region.”
One of his priorities, if re-elected, is improving broadband and cellular connectivity.
“The provincial government has said they are investing $4 billion to bring high-speed internet and better cell phone service to rural Ontario and we need to ensure Whitewater Region isn’t left behind,” he said. “I would push council to work with the County of Renfrew, Eastern Ontario Warden Caucus and our local MPP to make the necessary investments in new infrastructure for our area. High speed is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. We need reliable connectivity to set our township up for future growth as more families and businesses call Whitewater Region home.”
* * * * * *
Michael Moore
Michael Moore, 64, has a son and a daughter and two grandchildren and is retired from the Renfrew County District School Board. The current mayor of Whitewater Region, he is seeking re-election as a councillor and not as a returning mayor.
“After a term as mayor, I am looking forward to being a council member, if elected, to engage in proactive discussions on numerous issues such as the seniors’ task force and carry it forward,” he said.
He believes his history in municipal politics makes him a good candidate for a council position.
“I have been involved in municipal politics one way or another for 30 years on the volunteer fire service and am currently your sitting mayor for one term,” he said. “I am very familiar with this township’s infrastructure and what is or may be required in the future.”
Mayor Moore said this term of council has been a challenging one for Whitewater Region’s constituents.
“Flooding and COVID have been major challenges, but we got through them and are moving forward,” he said. “I believe that we have to look ahead at the challenges of our changing demographics and our growing municipality. Sports and recreation are changing and we have to keep up with the times. We need to move forward with seniors’ programs that have been started in this current council term.”
He noted that taxes and roads are always on the minds of residents.
As councillors, it is our responsibility to work on a steadfast budget,” he remarked. “The taxpayer’s pocket is only so deep. Also we are waiting on the province to install the new cell towers in our area which should improve working from home. The improvements to our internet system are ongoing by the private sector. Boat launches on the Ottawa has been investigated this term and need to be brought forward for budget and repairs with the involved ministries in the future.”
* * * * *
Chris Olmstead
Chris Olmstead is seeking a third council term in Whitewater Region.
He was born and raised on the Kerr Line just outside Forester Falls, and has resided in what is now Whitewater Region for all of his 55 years. He is the youngest of four sons of Murray and Gwen Olmstead. He and his wife, Nicola, have two sons and a daughter: Andrew, Nicholas and Taylor, and a grandson, Caiden.
Running businesses has been a tradition for many generations in his family.
“Over the last 35 years I have gained valuable local, national and international business experience with Kraft Foods and Giant Tiger head offices,” he said. “The responsibilities with these companies included managing many associates, managing finances and balancing operational budgets, and planning for short, mid and long term growth.
“My family and I have owned several real estate and apartment holdings in the past and now operate Olmstead’s Home Hardware Building Centre in Cobden. My current work life seems to be a culmination of most of my previous roles as I continue to do everything from stocking shelves and delivering goods to managing people, budgets and finances.”
The past four years have been tough, he said.
“Dealing with a once-in-a-lifetime flood twice, followed by a global pandemic, the past term has been tough on the physical and mental health of individuals, families, businesses and governments.”
He is seeking re-election because of the many unfinished projects and ongoing discussions in a number of areas for the coming term.
“These include: in healthcare, expanded seniors’ services, enhanced offerings in local clinics, and learning from and growing the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (RCVTAC) program; in parks and recreation, long-term solutions for all three arenas, short and long-term fixes for the Beachburg arena, and finalizing CP rail line acquisition connecting Quebec to Ontario; in upper tier relations, continuing to cultivate stronger relations with county and provincial representatives to ensure Whitewater Region is seen and heard; high-speed internet and cell service, continuing to demand a fair share of federal and provincial budgets for rural expansion and working with providers.”
Economic development is also a priority.
“The only way to keep or grow current services, such as arenas and schools, and to attract businesses, is to keep expanding the tax base with smart development,” he said. “Regarding roads, we need to analyze the costs/benefits of double surface treatment vs hard asphalt to ensure we are maximizing investment returns in roads.”
He believes the public previously put their confidence in him due to his business experience. “However, I strongly feel I am better suited for the councillor role today than in the past two terms,” he noted. “Helping to navigate the township while owning and operating a local business for the past few years has brought forward many challenges that required a robust skill set. I often challenge my associates to reverse the lens of an issue, and see it as an opportunity. This mindset greatly helped to get through the recent tough times.
“To be an effective municipal politician you have to enjoy helping people,” he continued. “This is what gives me the greatest pleasure and is the best use of my time and resources. Whether it’s business, financial, family or political advice, I enjoy helping people succeed in their own lives.”
Coun. Olmstead didn’t get into local politics “to ensure people buy their dog tags and pot holes get filled, although these are important.”
“As a councillor, manager or business owner, you hire good people to ensure day-to-day operations are maintained and that the ‘buses run on time’. My reasons for seeking re-election as councillor are to contribute to make Whitewater Region a better community long term.”
He also looks forward to the opportunity to continue to address issues such as affordability and inflation, new and more efficient ways to deliver and broaden health care services, lack of licensed daycare spaces especially in rural areas, services for those with addiction and mental health issues
He identifies areas of opportunity that will make the region a better place to live. In terms of inflation and affordability, he hears concerns with rising prices of everything from food and fuel to housing.
* * * * * *
Connie Tabbert
A former editor of what was once the local newspaper is hoping to be sitting at the council table after the ballots are counted October 24.
Familiar with the township since moving here in 2003, Connie Tabbert wants to continue the work of previous councils: that of ensuring this township continues to thrive and to continue to be a place to live, work and play.
“I know the importance of talking to people to find out what they would like to see the direction of the township move towards; what is important to them,” she said. “The population of the township was moving in the direction of a senior one, but more families have been moving into the area over the past few years. All age groups are living, working and playing in our municipality.”
Council must ensure the survival of the municipality by creating infrastructure that supports growth, such as well-maintained roads, sports facilities, cultural facilities and water and waste-water plants, she stated.
“We must find a way to encourage businesses to come to our municipality, which will be followed by more people moving here. But it’s also important to ensure the businesses in our municipality have the support of its council and that it works to ensure those businesses continue to thrive.”
This is Mrs. Tabbert’s second time running for council, having been unsuccessful in 2010. Now a 61-year-old widow, she has the time she knows is necessary to learn as much as she can what it means to be a councillor. She has covered council meetings for many municipalities since she became a reporter in 1990.
Since moving here, she has become involved in various community organizations, some she remains with, others she has left. She is currently a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, ConnectWell (formerly Whitewater Bromley Community Health Centre) and Grace United Church.
In 2008, she married Queens Line farmer Tim Tabbert and was devastated when he died of brain cancer in July 2021.
When the Cobden Sun newspaper was closed in 2012, Mrs. Tabbert, with financial support from businessman Joe Kowalski, began the Whitewater News within a year. After five years with that paper, she handed the reins to someone else, but continued covering various municipal events, including council, for the Eganville Leader.
Mrs. Tabbert believes reporting on council activities over the past many years has provided her with a good background of what’s happening in the municipality. She understands council must work as a team to get things done, but must also include the community at various times on the team.
“I have the time to dedicate towards our municipality more than I have ever had before,” she said. “I have volunteered with various organizations and know who to go for help or ask for help when needed.
“The residents of this community care about it and want to ensure its survival. Many have met me through my jobs, my volunteer work and through social media.”
Mrs. Tabbert is a stepmother to Tim’s adult children, daughter Amanda and her partner Alain, and his son, Christopher and wife Amy, and grandmother to Henry and Veronica. She is retired from reporting after 32 years and owns a home in Lakewood Mobile Home Park off Cedar Haven Drive.
Joseph Trimm
Joseph Trimm, 74, lives in Westmeath. He is married to Colleen, and is the father of five and stepfather of four.
He has a teacher’s diploma from Ottawa Teachers’ College and a BA from the University of Ottawa.
His wide-ranging career included serving as an elementary school teacher and principal in Westmeath; public works superintendent for Westmeath Township, now part of Whitewater Region; manager at the Renfrew County and Pembroke Housing Authority, Pembroke, and high school special education teacher in Renfrew.
This is not his first foray into municipal politics.
“I am not a new candidate, but I am not running for re-election either,” he said. “I previously served on (Westmeath) council for 14 years. I have lived my whole adult life in Whitewater Region and the municipality has provided a very good life for myself and my children. While I have had several different careers, I never had to move away to pursue them and I intend to live here for many more years to come.
“By running for council I am offering to pay back, in a very small way, the benefits I have received by having the good fortune of living in our wonderful municipality.”
Mr. Trimm has also served as a school board trustee and as a board member for ConnectWell Community Health and believes these experiences as well as that of a municipal councillor, along with his varied career experiences, make him a good candidate for this current council position. “As many of my experiences have been in management, I have had to develop problem solving and negotiating skills,” he said. “I have experience with budgeting and contracting and with understanding and developing by-laws.”
While he feels very privileged to live in Whitewater Region, he is aware there are a number of ongoing issues.
“And new ones will always pop up,” he noted. “Improving the water quality of Muskrat Lake would make many people happy. The Westmeath boat launch is a bit of an embarrassment. The Beachburg rink has structural problems and there will always be challenges with infrastructure. I don’t have the answers to these or the myriad of other issues that are sure to come forward, but I do promise to work cooperatively with my fellow councillors, staff and experts in the various fields to make progress with solutions.”