The Municipality of West Nipissing is providing additional hours and locations to help accommodate voters dropping off a ballot. The additional hours were motivated by a delay in mailing out the vote-by mail kits for the upcoming municipal and school board elections due to “unforeseen production and mailing issues,” the municipality noted in a release.
Vote-by-mail kits were sent out on October 3rd, and voters have until October 13th to return their ballot by mail to ensure delivery by election day. The municipality cautions that after the 13th, voters should return ballots in person to one of the ballot return stations.
If you have not received a ballot by October 14th, be sure to contact the municipal office at 705-753-2250 or reach out via e-mail at elections@westnipissing.ca
Where can you drop your ballet? There are four locations for ballot drop-off—the Field Fire Station at 110 Morin Street, the River Valley Fire Station at 28 St. Joseph Road, the Verner Fire Stations at 13 Principal W. Street, and at the Lavigne Fire Station at 10578 ON-64 South.
You can drop ballots at these locations on October 19th and 20th between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. and on October 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Au Chateau at 100 Michaud Street in Sturgeon Falls also has a ballot drop-off box at the main reception desk, open on October 19th and 20th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
On Saturday October 15th you can drop your ballot off at the Municipal Office at 225 Holditch St. in Sturgeon Falls between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., or on October 19th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Same goes for October 20th, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The doors are also open for your drop-off ballot on October 22nd from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m.
On the big day—the day of the election, October 24th—there is but one place to drop your ballot, and that’s at the Municipal Office in Sturgeon Falls. You can do that from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The municipality also reminds residents that the Municipal Office is the only designated location to register to vote, to make any changes to your voter information, or obtain a new or replacement ballot. If such services are required, stop by the office anytime from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the municipality’s website to find a handy guide for voters participating in the municipal election.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.