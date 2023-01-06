Barry's Bay -- Just prior to Christmas, Madawaska Valley Township council began to unveil what may become one of its toughest, if not most controversial decisions of the new year -- whether or not to impose development charges on new construction in the township.
Larger municipal jurisdictions in Renfrew County including the towns of Renfrew and Arnprior currently charge developers of both residential housing tracts and new industrial sites such development charges to help those municipalities recover capital costs for much of the municipal infrastructure that underpins new developments.
Costs of new roads, sewers, watermains, street lighting and other elemental supports necessary to build new subdivisions and new factories are sometimes passed along to developers so that local ratepayers do not have to foot their bill entirely. But many developers and their supporters see such municipal development charges as a sure-fire method to scare off essential economic growth or, worse, such charges simply add to the cost of residential housing as many builders pass along those additional building costs to new home buyers.
Much of the regular December MV council meeting was taken up with a presentation by Watson & Associates/Economists Ltd, a Mississauga consulting group which has worked with many of the 444 municipalities that make up Ontario.
Gary Scandlan led the Watson presentation via Zoom as he explained how over the past 65 years succeeding provincial governments have introduced a series of significant legislative changes that have both allowed some municipalities to introduce development charges while others have backed away from them.
Mr. Scandlan and the Watson group began working with MV Township staff over a year ago, beginning in December, 2021 and have prepared a 175-page background document and a draft by-law that are expected to be discussed in a public meeting here on January 12th with a final decision by council to come as earlier as late February.
All manner of capital cost recovery is being considered; everything from water and sanitation services to fire and police services, right on down to the capital cost of additional books needed for the local library. Indeed, the calculations of what can or cannot be included in a development charge would boggle most ordinary citizens but not so municipal government consultants such as those working for Watson.
In this past year, Watson documents note there were 38 residential units built throughout 2022 in MV Township, or roughly twice as many as usual. Watson expects only 20 units to be built annually over the next three years, before declining to 18 units by 2026 followed by 17 units annually for all five years between 2031 and 2035. Thus, it would seem a delicate balance whether development charges will in fact help or hinder local ratepayers, given the limited number of new builds. Put another way, Watson predicts the township will grow by only 378 people over the next 10 years or roughly less than 40 new residents annually.
Still, Watson is recommending that MV charge developers an extra $11,130 per single or semi-detached dwelling, $8,000 for two-bedroom apartment construction and $5.99 per square foot for non-residential or commercial/industrial buildings.
Those developmental charges, if implemented, would put the township in third place behind Arnprior and Renfrew which currently have the highest developmental charges in Renfrew County, according to Watson & Associates. At $8,000 for a single detached home, MV would end up imposing twice as much in developmental charges as Greater Madawaska, McNab/Braeside and Horton Townships. Several jurisdictions in Renfrew County have yet to pursue such charges including Bonnechere Valley, Deep River, Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards though Laurentian Valley, Whitewater Region and Petawawa already impose them, according to Watson documents.
A similar situation plays out for non-residential development charges. Whereas Arnprior charges nearly $9 per sq. ft for new commercial builds, and Renfrew charges almost $6 per sq. foot, according to Watson, they are recommending MV charge nearly $5 per sq. foot, making it the third most expensive development charge location in all of Renfrew County. In McNab/Braeside, Laurentian Valley and Horton, development charges for new industrial construction is less than $1 per sq. ft. while Bonnechere Valley, Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards have no such charges currently.
A public meeting to discuss whether or not MV council should introduce development charges has been set for 4 p.m. Thursday, January 12th in the council chambers. Attendance can be in person or via the township's Zoom/YouTube link. Background documents including the extensive 175-page Watson & Associates/Economist Ltd. study done last year can be accessed by contacting the township office or downloading it from the township's website at www.madawaskavalley.ca
Council expects to make its decision on whether or not to impose development charges at its regular council meeting on February 21st.