Construction of a new boardwalk along Port Moody’s Shoreline Trail is expected to begin by fall.
The project will replace one of the most popular pieces of recreational infrastructure in the city, which hosts more than 230,000 visitors a year.
Some councillors remarked it will be sad to lose the charm of the old boardwalk, but the replacement was needed.
“We are going to have some residents that are going to be not pleased to see our quaint rickety old wooden boardwalks and bridges go, but I think we’re doing this for the better,” said Coun. Diana Dilworth.
The current boardwalk was constructed by city crews in the late 1980s, connecting a trail system from Rock Point Park to Old Orchard Park over the tidal mudflats.
A structural assessment, conducted in 2021, found there were immediate and near-term issues that needed to be addressed within a few years.
The wooden structures are frequently under water during king tides and storm surges.
Following a high tide in December, 2022 a section of the boardwalk had to be closed for safety reasons.
The new boardwalk will be wider and elevated to accommodate rising sea levels, and new railings will be added for safety.
There are still ongoing discussions related to whether the new boardwalk will be extended over some of the existing gravel paths.
City staff have previously said the city wants to extend the current 145 metre boardwalk to up to 440 metres, but much would depend on funding sources.
The current budget for the project is $3.15 million, however, the city may seek federal funding.
The mudflats are a critical ecosystem area for fish, birds, and other wildlife, and minimizing disruption to the habitats is a key factor for the project, according to staff.
Construction of the boardwalk will use a “top down” method of installation using specialized screw piles, so heavy machinery won’t need be needed
The lightweight foundation is expected to last over 75 years.
Work on the new project will be carried out in collaboration with the “In the Presence of Ancestors” project, which plans to raise five Indigenous house posts along Port Moody’s shoreline.
A new viewing platform will be installed adjacent to the fifth house post, replacing the existing viewing platform located at the end of the trail from the Trasolini Field access point.
Coordinating between the two projects will reduce costs and lessen impacts on trail users and the environment while improving access to the viewpoint, according to staff.
Some of the steep ramps and stairs on the bridge crossings will be removed to increase accessibility.
Consultation with numerous stakeholders ahead of the project, along with a public engagement process, preceded the project designs.
Staff said that there was unanimous support, with the “overwhelming” response being that if the boardwalk was not replaced, users would trespass into the area causing more disruption.
Coun. Haven Lurbiecki said she wanted to make sure the public were aware of the project before the existing boardwalks are physically removed.
Staff said further public engagement and information releases, such as pop-up displays, will precede construction of the boardwalk.
A temporary bridge crossing will be installed within a month to allow crews to address damage from the December 2022 tide.