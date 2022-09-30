GREY COUNTY – Shortly after Bruce County made its presentation to Brockton about homelessness on Sept. 20, Grey County announced it was bringing its programming for homelessness in-house.
That meant that Grey County cancelled its contract with the YMCA for such programming.
Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks said in an interview on Sept. 27 that the decision has been planned for some time, and he finds it quite exciting.
“It’s part of the province’s modernization of social services,” he said, explaining that while the province will be taking over an administrative role, county workers will be taking on a “more traditional role … more hands-on.” That role will include one-on-one counselling and similar duties.
Hicks said that the arrangement with the YMCA “worked very well,” but the new arrangement has workers quite excited. They’ll be getting back to why most of them entered the field of social work.
The change will require an adjustment, he acknowledged, as would any major change.
People who are confused about who to call, in light of the change, are being advised to call 211.
He advised that Grey County is undertaking “a huge campaign” to promote use of 211 as a contact point for all social services.
He gave an example of a person who’s been kicked out of their home; it’s 2 a.m. and they have nowhere to go. They can call 211, and receive immediate accommodation, probably at a motel. A social worker will visit the person the next day at the motel, and determine the next steps, for example, what to do about children.
“If you don’t know, call 211,” said Hicks.
He added, “I’m really excited about this reform,” and said that in his opinion, it’s a good move on the part of this government.
Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody said that Bruce County is not considering a similar change at the present time.