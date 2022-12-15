The City of Grande Prairie honoured a handful of recipients of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal at Monday's (Dec. 12) council meeting.
More than 7,000 Albertans will receive the symbolic recognition of Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary.
Coun. Dylan Bressey shared stories and accomplishments of city staff and elected officials of the medal recipients.
He started by mentioning the longest-running active city councillor Kevin O’Toole.
“Coun. O'Toole is a heavily involved community member, in short, if there's a community event, you're guaranteed to see (him) there with an eagerness to connect with the residents he so proudly serves in the community,” said Bressey.
He noted O’Toole has been a city resident for 57 years and has served on more than15 boards and committees.
Next, Bressey honoured Mayor Jackie Clayton.
“In 2021, Jackie Clayton was unanimously appointed by council to serve as interim mayor prior to being elected to that position later the same year.
Council and the community entrusted her with the position because of her many years of passionate, energetic and collaborative leadership.
“Mayor Clayton’s fiercely proud of her community and works tirelessly to make Grande Prairie an incredible place for all residents and businesses.”
Dona Koch, widow of the late John Lehners, was at Monday’s meeting to hear the words honouring her husband, who received the medal posthumously.
Lehners served nearly 20 years on the Grande Prairie Public School Division board (nine years as chair) before being elected to city council in 2021.
Bressey said Lehners held a “fundamental belief that you get out of your community what you put into it.
“Coun. Lehener was dedicated to his community and volunteered for numerous organizations.”
City Manager Bob Nicolay was also recognized.
“Nicolay is a leader who is known and respected for his calm and strategic demeanour,” said Bressey.
“He has reinstated the staff's pride in being municipal employees and reminded them that their roles are valuable and essential, significantly boosting culture and staff morale.”
Grande Prairie Fire Chief Preben Bossen was also honoured, although not in attendance at the meeting.
“(Bossen) has dedicated nearly 40 years of service to his community as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain, platoon chief, deputy chief, and currently fire chief,” said Bressey.
Bossen’s ability to be a role model, guiding hundreds of firefighters, was noted, as was his attention to first responders' physical and mental well-being.
Grande Prairie Public Library Director Deb Cryderman was also honoured.
“Cryderman has been a leader in making Alberta's libraries more inclusive and is welcoming spaces for vulnerable patrons and marginalized communities,” said Bressey.
“She has led programs, such as snacks in the stacks, that address food insecurity for school-aged kids, (and) has created safe spaces for LGBTQ teenagers, and initiated period Poverty Action Plans.”
The Grande Prairie Salvation Army also presented Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medals to some members, including Judy Batchelder, Miranda Laroche, Kerry Harris, Jerry Napier, and Ken O’Shea.
A list of all recipients will be available once the program has concluded over the year, says the province.