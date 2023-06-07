TEMAGAMI - The 20th annual Kimmy and Tracy Memorial Baseball Tournament will take place in Temagami June 9-11 with approximately 16 teams expected to participate.
The event is being hosted by the Renaud and Gauvreau families in memory of two young Temagami women, Kim Renaud and Tracy Gauvreau, who died only a few months apart as a result of two separate accidents in 2003 and 2002, respectively.
The annual event keeps their memories alive and brings family and friends together, said Renaud's sister Wendy Allair in an email. The pandemic did cause the cancellation of the tourney for two years, she noted.
The three-pitch slo-pitch mixed baseball tournament will include a trophy and prizes.
Games will begin on the evening of Friday, June 9, and will continue at both ball fields near the Temagami Arena Saturday and Sunday.
Opening ceremonies will take place at noon Saturday. A bus has been scheduled to take people to and from the dance on Saturday evening.
Closing ceremonies will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The event is being supported by the Town of Temagami which is donating the arena space and ball fields. The Temagami Legion is looking after the barbecue and bar. Local businesses and individuals are also supporting the event.
Half of the money raised will go to the Kim Renaud and the Tracy Gauvreau Scholarship Funds, Allair stated. The other half will be donated to the Temagami Fire Department.
Allair outlined that Renaud's scholarship fund is designed to help anyone pursuing a career in aviation, while Gauvreau's scholarship fund is for someone pursuing a career in early childhood education or teaching. Both scholarships are active and can be applied for in the 2023-2024 school year, she stated. Both scholarships are available to Temagami residents, and the funds are managed by the Temagami Community Foundation.
YEARS OF SUCCESS
Allair continued that in the first 19 years of holding the ball tournament, over $47,050 has been raised for the two scholarships. The organizers have also donated approximately $18,050 to the Temagami Fire Department, and approximately $2,000 to the Temagami Family Health Team.
"Both of these women were intelligent, funny, energetic women with beautiful souls. They had much more to give this world when they were taken very suddenly and unexpectedly. They both volunteered with community events and were active within the community," Allair said.
Kim was the daughter of Guy and Joan Renaud and grew up with siblings Mike, Larry, Nicole, Wendy and Debby. Allair related that her sister obtained a post-secondary education and worked in banking in Midland but returned to Temagami where she worked to complete her pilot's license, working at the bank and the Legion to pay for her flying hours. She was also a member of the volunteer fire department and volunteered her time in other community events as well. Renaud died in an airplane crash on Lake Temagami on April 7, 2003, at the age of 30.
Tracy was the daughter of Shirley and Gerald Gauvreau and grew up with her siblings Raymond and Shelly. After high school she went out west, but returned to Temagami a few years later to complete a post-secondary education so that she could teach. During that time she worked at the Temagami Public Library and the Legion. Gauvreau died in a traffic accident on Highway 11 on December 19, 2002, at the age of 32.