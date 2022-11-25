Differing styles were evident as Bobbi Dee Kawennitake Deere and Stephen McComber presented their political visions to the community Wednesday night in making their cases to become the next Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) chief.
The December 3 by-election to fill the vacancy left by Bart Goodleaf comes only a month after McComber came in second place to Iohahiio Delisle in a separate by-election. Deere, too, has run and lost before, having been a candidate in the 2018 elections.
The discussion at the Golden Age Club addressed a wide range of issues but just as often touched on personal approach.
“For myself, I’m not afraid. A lot of you know me, and I don’t shy away from anything, and I’m going to say what I have to say,” said Deere in her opening remarks, which were streamed live on Facebook.
“It seems like we’ve been steamrolled for so long now and we’re just getting yes-men in there, and we can’t have that anymore.”
Deere named tax exemption, elder care, health benefits, and a stalled implementation of the Kahnawake Residency Law as priorities she wishes to address.
“Kahnawake has been in crisis mode for so long now, and everything needs to be fixed,” she said.
McComber invoked the lessons he learned growing up in a Kahnawake gone by, opening his remarks with a recollection of carrying pails of water as a child. His refrain was one of unity and the importance of being guided by culture and identity.
“We have to learn to go back to the old Mohawk values of working together,” he said.
McComber, the runner-up in the contest that sent Iohahiio Delisle to Council earlier this month, spoke about his experiences as an artist, traditional dancer, and Haudenosaunee seedkeeper. He emphasized food sovereignty as something he would like to promote as a Council chief.
“We need not just the Council to change, we need the people to change,” he said.
“The answer is not just as one individual but us as a collective, and that’s part of our Mohawk heritage, and that’s the reason I’m running again.”
About 10 community members showed up to ask questions of the candidates. This portion of the evening - about an hour long - was not livestreamed, to the chagrin of some in attendance.
“There are too many legal issues,” said chief electoral officer Angus L. Montour when one community member objected. “A person might say something libellous or controversial.”
He added that the legal department had advised the organizers not to broadcast the question period.
Accessibility, external relations, tobacco, special needs, land, and the residency law were among the issues discussed during the question period, with several community members wanting to know whether the candidates would be available to everyday Kahnawa’kehró:non when needed.
“Call at four in the morning and be like, ‘Bob, I got a situation,’” said Deere. “That’s what we’re there for. I look at it like we don’t get days off.”
McComber also said he would be available anytime, with the caveat that he is not a fan of the phone or email.
“My door’s always open. I don’t believe in calling. I want to talk to you in person,” he said.
When challenged by a community member about the convenience of the phone, he replied that he would be happy to get in his car to meet Kahnawa’kehró:non where they are to talk things through.
“Talking face-to-face, that’s the way it used to be,” he said. “These kinds of things made us change in a way. We’ve got to get back to who we are the best that we can.”
Both candidates expressed a desire to see land donated to the community by those who have a lot of it, praising the generosity of Kahnawa’kehró:non. They each signalled a willingness to build projects taller than Kahnawake has seen before as well, although there are already no zoning re- strictions.
“My grandfather worked on the Empire State Building, so we have the ability to build tall buildings in the community,” said McComber.
The tobacco industry was also discussed at some length, garnering comments on MCK’s role in business in general.
“Personally, I feel MCK has no business putting their nose into anything with the tobacco industry,” said Deere. “The only thing the MCK should be involved with is the government to stop criminalizing our industry.”
McComber expressed mixed feelings, sharing an anecdote about driving soon-to-be laid-off tobacco factory workers when he was a taxi driver. He said he was soon taxiing cheaper labour brought in from outside.
“As far as the rights of our people, we are Mohawks,” he added. “We have the right to negotiate with the federal government, with the provincial government.”
The residency law, the last item to be discussed, incited community members to share ways in which they have been personally affected by the “marry out, get out” policy that made its way to the courts five years ago.
Deere boasted about her involvement in the 2019 residency law that went through the Community Decision-Making Process and decried the MCK’s sloth in hiring a compliance officer.
“We worked hard on a law, and it’s sad because it’s just stagnant,” she said.
“All the people that shouldn’t be in Kahnawake, they’ve got to go. Plain and simple,” she added.
While McComber also acknowledged the importance of preserving the community’s Indigenous character, he struck a more conciliatory tone.
“I’m not here to say throw this person out and that person out. I’m against that,” he said.
“I don’t believe in measurement ... but when there’s nothing there at all, that’s a different story.”
Most of the attendees stayed for the entire event, even if there were only around 10.
“I want to know what’s going on in my town, who’s got what to say,” said community member Chris Montour.
He was disappointed that the question-and-answer period was not streamed online. He complained that the candidates’ answers will not do much to inform voters if no one hears them.
Still, the event helped him decide for whom to cast his own ballot. He named one quality that matters most to him in an MCK chief.
“Who’s going to have an open door for me where I can say, ‘Hey, I need your ear.’ Are you going to listen to me?” he said. “I don’t like to be ignored, so I’m going to vote for someone I think I can talk to and can take my ideas or concerns back to that office and let them know that those are my concerns. Not someone who I can’t talk to.”