Taber will be having a food-tastic experience called Taber’s Table on July 28 at Confederation Park in Taber beginning at 6 P.M.
“Taber’s Table is a celebration of the Taber region, our hardworking people and the amazing food that is grown and produced here,” Amy Allred, Economic Development Manager for the Town of Taber, and Shannon Bos, Economic Development Assistant for the Town of Taber, said. “It is an important event to bring recognition to the region. People seem to be increasingly interested in learning about their food, its journey and the stories behind it. This event allows us to showcase some great local talent, some interesting food and still capture the comfort of quality food.”
In addition to the dinner itself, Allred and Bos say that throughout the dinner, those in attendance will be hearing stories from local growers and producers that have contributed to the dinner. And after dinner, Lethbridge Swing Bridge Dance Club is coming out to teach everyone some dancing.
“We are very excited to have a little fun following dinner,” Allred and Bos said.
The Joint Economic Development Committee, Allred and Bos said, are actually the forefront hosts of the event that is being held. They, are a committee dedicated to the growth of the region through collaboration.
“The Joint Economic Development Committee is delighted to be able to host such a unique and yet intimate event that will recognize (the) often overlooked community of growers and producers,” Bos and Allred said. “There are also a team of us planning the event. We wouldn’t pull it off if it weren’t for every person who has given hours of their time to help out. The Economic Development office at the Town of Taber have taken the lead on the project, while Ram from Butte Hospitality has stepped up to assist us. Additionally, we have a team of four chefs who will be creating the menu together and cooking the night of the event. We also have some amazing local businesses that are sponsoring the dinner. Without them, it just wouldn’t be possible.”
Allred and Bos say that although the chefs are still deciding the amazing dishes that will be served at the event, attendees can expect some delicious staples and some unique surprises, with all of the dishes featuring local ingredients.
“We are really looking forward to seeing our efforts come together for a great evening,” Allred and Bos said. “Our hope is that we have a great meal and have some fun while we are at it!”
Allred and Bos say that the creation of the Taber’s Table event was inspired by one of the Town Council members. That councillor, Allred and Bos said, had attended a long table dinner event, and she approached the Joint Economic Development Committee with the idea of doing one right here in Taber.
“There have been many local food long table dinner events around southern Alberta, even in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat,” Allred and Bos said. “But, as far as we know, this is the first time that our region will be showcased in this way. We have an opportunity to host a unique event and celebrate what we have here.”
Allred and Bos said that this event is 18+ and tickets are $100 per ticket. Anyone who is interested in attending, can go to http://taberstable.eventbrite. com/ for more information on how to purchase tickets.
“We are excited about some of the connections that we’ve made and new people that we’ve had the pleasure to work with and get to know,” Allred and Bos said. “And we are really grateful for the community support. That is definitely another thing we are looking to celebrate: the strong sense of community that exists in our area.”