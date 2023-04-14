Iqaluit city councillors have pushed back the replacement of the ice plant at Arnaitok Arena — a project that would have cost more than double its budget — to 2024.
Last fall, the city received one official bid, from Narwhal Plumbing and Heating Ltd., to replace the ice plant, which is the mechanical system that cools the concrete slab underneath the arena’s artificial ice surface. After factoring in the cost of a new fuse breaker, the project was expected to cost $2.39 million.
The original budget was $950,000.
“I cannot in good faith make a motion that this go forward this year with this budget,” said Coun. Kimberly Smith. “So, I would happily make a motion to defer this to next year.”
City staff had recommended the project be approved.
The faulty ice plant has already caused some issues. Acting chief administrative officer Rod Mugford said he anticipates more problems if the work is pushed back a year.
“There are issues with the quality of the ice, where the plant itself has not been operational and it’s required immediate maintenance,” Mugford said.
Arnaitok Arena would be available to use for the rest of this season, but there may be “continual issues,” he said.
Mugford said there is money available to cover the $2.39-million cost of the ice plant, as he is working on budget adjustments for 2024.
However, the city also received an unofficial bid from Calgary-based Startec Compression & Process and Startec Service, which said it could do the work for $463,655 less than Narwhal’s bid, but in 2024.
The reason it didn’t submit an official bid is because it wouldn’t have had time to transport materials up on the 2023 sealift, according to city documents.
Councillors Sam Tilley, Simon Nattaq, Swany Amarapala and Smith voted to defer the project until after the 2024 budget adjustments, while Coun. Paul Quassa voted against deferral.