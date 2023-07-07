We had a big problem here in Kahnawake and Kanesatake way back in 1990. After everything was over and the dust settled, we tried to reconcile with the neighbours and surrounding communities. We sent out an olive branch, figuratively.
There was a group that got together and talked about what we could do. They came up with the suggestion of having a powwow. Prior to 1990, we never had a powwow in Kahnawake.
I used to always wonder about that. We got some smaller communities out west and out east that have a yearly powwow and here we are, a community of roughly 8,000-9,000. Why is it that we don’t have a powwow?
Anyway, that’s the idea they came up with. We’ll invite everyone and show that we’re a peaceful, accommodating people.
They had to get some help from other reserves because we had no expertise on how to run a powwow. Plus, you have to have some bucks. You need connections and you have to call certain dancers.
A date was chosen. It’s always the second weekend of July to coincide with July 11th which was when we had our big problem, the big to-do.
The wheels are in motion, they got a hold of some funding, they got some drum groups, and they had to secure a site. They decided on Kateri Island….
*
Kowá:nen tsi nahò:ten’ ioterihwakà:tehkwe’ ne kèn:’en Kahnawà:ke tánon Kanehsatà:ke 1990 shiiohserò:ten. Tsi akwé:kon onteweiennén:ta’ne’ tánon’ tsi ia’tetso’kenhraientà:’on, wa’akwate’nién:ten’ aonsaiakwarihwahserón:ni’ tsi nihá:ti teiakwanatanekhánion. Iawenié:nare’ kahi’ aò:nhahte’ ia’akwaténniehte’, tewate’nienténhston ki’.
Wa’akwatia’tarò:roke’ tánon’ wa’akwahthá:rahkwe’ oh naiakwá:iere’. Wahonterien’tatshén:ri ne powwow aiakwaterihwahténtia’te’. Ohén:ton 1990 shiiohserá:te’, iah nowén:ton teionkwaién:tahkwe ne powwow kèn:’en Kahnawà:ke. Tiótkon nè:’e shos wakerihwaiè:was. Sénha ken’ nikanatà:sa’s kanatakehrónnion ne è:neken nok nà:kon nakwá:ti thia’teiohserá:ke thonterihwahtentià:tha’ ne powwow. Sok ki’ nì:’i, ka’k nón: ákta 8,000 tóka’ ni’ 9,000 niiátion tsi nikaná:ta’. Oh ki’ nontie:ren tsi iah teiakwaterihwahtentià:tha’ ne powwow?
Tiótkon ká:ti’, né: ki’ thí:ken wahonterien’tatshén:ri’. Akwé:kon eniakhihón:karon’ tánon eniakhina’tón:hahse’ tsi skén:nen í:ken onkwaná:takon, tánon’ onkwe’shòn:’a eniakhinaktóthahse’.
Ó:nen’k tsi akó:ren onkwehón:we wahonwatirì:wawa’se’ ase’kénh iah teiakwarihwaienteríhne’ oh ní:tsi aiakwaterihwahténtia’te’ ne powwow. Teiotonhontsóhon ni’ nè:’e aiesahwistaién:take’. Teiotonhontsóhon onkwe’shòn:’a ahsheienteríhake’ tánon’ teiotonhontsóhon kwató:ken niiá:kon teienonniáhkhwa’ iahsheiatewennáta’ahse’.
Ó:nen rotirákwen tsi nikahá:wi. Tiótkon Ohiarihkó:wa niwenhnitò:ten ronterihwahtentia:tha’, nè:’e ne tekeníhaton iensewatiahia’kserò:kten’. Nè:’e ne sha’tekahá:wi akénhake’ sha’tewatenòn:ianihte’ sha’tka’nikonhrhà:ren’ ne Ohiarihkó:wa 11 shískare’.
Tsi ó:nen tiotahsawátie’ aiakwarihwahserón:ni, wahotihwistaién:ta’ne’, wahatinenhratshén:ri’ ne rati’nahkwakòn:reks, tánon’ ó:nen’k tsi wahatiráko ka’ nón:we enhonterihwahténtia’te’. Ia’thotirihwaién:ta’se’ tsi Katerí: Tekahkwì:tha’ tsi tkawè:note’ enkénhake’...