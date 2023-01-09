It’s almost time to start sipping icewine at Niagara-on-the-Lake’s 28th annual Icewine Festival.
“It’s such a signature event to Niagara-on-the-Lake and I think it’s also significant to what we do here in Niagara-on-the-Lake, which is icewine,” Andrew Niven, chair of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s chamber of commerce and tourism NOTL, told The Lake Report.
The festival celebrates all things icewine with a focus on the Icewine Village, he said.
The Icewine Village will take over Queen Street on Jan. 21 and 22 and then again on Jan. 28 and 29.
“We have 18 local wineries (and) we have probably 12 different food vendors. And we all come together and we create this village,” he said excitedly.
Inniskillin Winery, Jackson-Triggs Winery and Konzelmann Estate Winery are some of the wineries participating in the festival.
Masaki Sushi, Aura on the Lake and The Winery Restaurant by Peller Estates are a few of the culinary options available to guests.
There will also be a mixology demonstration, a cooking demonstration and guest speakers like Andrea Kaiser, who will be doing an introduction to Niagara Icewine History.
Guests can also take in live music at the outdoor stage.
This year the festival is bringing a bigger focus to the culinary aspect, Niven said. To help do that, they’re launching the first-ever VIP section. VIPs will get to experience a lounge with fire pit tables and muskoka chair seating, and will receive a fleece-style blanket to cozy up in.
VIP guests will also get six tokens for icewine tastings, icewine cocktails and exclusive culinary options to satisfy their taste buds.
Another key part of the festival is the Sparkle and Ice Gala that will kick everything off on Jan. 20 in the ballrooms of the Court House.
Guests will have a chance to not only taste some local food and try some of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s best icewine, but talk to the winemakers themselves about their delicious creations.
Between 10:30 p.m. and 11, guests will be invited outside and given a glass of icewine to celebrate the start of the festival while fireworks light up the night sky.
Niven described it as a “mix and mingle” sort of night.
There will also be an Icewine Cocktail Competition on Jan. 28. NOTL wineries and restaurants will be tasked to come up with an icewine concoction, said Niven.
Included with competition tickets will be three cocktails and charcuterie snacks.
“There’s live music, a live DJ, there’s photo booths, so it’s a bit more fun and upbeat and definitely more casual than in comparison to the gala,” Niven said.
Guests will vote for their favourite cocktail and the winners will be announced later that evening.
Niven is expecting a huge turnout to this year’s festival, since it’s one of the first “normal” years back since the pandemic began.
“I think people are ready to get out and they want to kind of go back to some normalcy. So I think we’ll see some pretty decent traffic this year,” he said.
Visit the Icewine Village between Jan. 21 and 22, then again on Jan. 28 and 29. On Saturdays the village will be open between 11 a.m. and 5, and on Sundays the village will be open from 12 p.m. to 5.
While the Icewine Village is free to enter, guests can purchase individual tokens for $6, an icewine glass for $5 or an icewine festival pack for $35.
VIP passes start at $182.
Tickets for the gala are $160 per person. It will run from 8 p.m. to 11 on Jan 20. Tickets for the cocktail competition are $75 per person. It will run from 7 p.m. to 10 on Jan. 28.